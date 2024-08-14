Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
Major broadcasting partnership between the EPCR and Premier Sports

14.08.24
Saracens V Leinster Heineken Champions Cup
Munster V Saracens European Rugby Champions Cup

EPCR have announced that Premier Sports will join its suite of TV partners for the coming seasons as the lead broadcaster of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland, following a thorough and competitive process.  

The three-year agreement, which will run until the conclusion of the 2026/27 season, will see Premier Sports cover all 63 Investec Champions Cup matches, as well as two EPCR Challenge Cup pool matches per round, two EPCR Challenge Cup Round of 16, and all matches in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and Final.

Premier Sports is fast becoming a major operator in the rugby landscape, broadcasting 20 EPCR Challenge Cup matches across the 2023/24 season and also being the UK broadcaster for TOP14 and BKT United Rugby Championship (URC). In its six-year partnership with URC to date, Premier Sports has hosted more than 900 live rugby fixtures showing every game live including the Grand Final.

Premier Sports comprehensive rugby coverage runs alongside other sports and leagues including rights to LALIGA, Scottish Football, Copa Italia, DFB Pokal, NHL and NASCAR.

In addition, Premier Sports is planning to create and launch a 24/7 rugby channel at the very heart of which will sit the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup.

Jacques Raynaud, CEO of EPCR, said: “Premier Sports has huge ambition to become the home of club rugby in the UK and Ireland, along with their rights to TOP14 and URC competitions. We are delighted to join them on this journey and tremendously excited to help them reach new heights by bringing the very best of elite club rugby to UK and Ireland audiences.

“In addition to the match day coverage, the creation of a 24/7 rugby channel represents a step-change in Premier Sports rugby coverage. The Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup will be at the heart of this new offering, led by key rugby personalities including Stephen Ferris, John Barclay, Tom Shanklin and Ryan Wilson.

“Furthermore, we have been able to work with Premier Sports to ensure new fixture times for English clubs, avoiding clashes with Premier League football to maximise viewing.

“We have worked with the team at Premier Sports for many years both on the EPCR Challenge Cup in the UK and Ireland and as our broadcaster in Asia. We have been very impressed with their commitment and ability to raise the profile and production of URC coverage to exciting new levels and we look forward to working with them as EPCR continues the ambitious growth of its competitions.”

The 2024/25 season will get underway on the weekend of 6/7/8 December and promises to be an unforgettable one for rugby fans, with Premier Sports providing unparalleled access to the elite competitions of elite international club rugby. Both the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup will feature the top clubs and the most exciting talent, ensuring Premier Sports viewers will have access to three seasons of unmissable rugby action.

DATES FOR INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP AND EPCR CHALLENGE CUP 2024/25 SEASON

Round 1: 6/7/8 December 2024

Round 2: 13/14/15 December 2024

Round 3: 10/11/12 January 2025

Round 4: 17/18/19 January 2025

Round of 16: 4/5/6 April 2025

Quarter-Finals: 11/12/13 April 2025

Semi-Finals: 2/3/4 May 2025

EPCR Challenge Cup Final: 23 May 2025

Investec Champions Cup Final: 24 May 2025

How to join Premier Sports: Premier Sports is available in the UK on the Sky platform, channels 419 and 420, from £10.99 per month which includes free access to Premier Sports streaming service, on Virgin as channels 551 and 552 and on Amazon Prime as an add on subscription. Premier Sports also streams online via dedicated apps on a wide range of devices and platforms, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, PC and Mac, Fire TV and Chromecast, LG Smart TVs and Android TV enabled devices, with a range of subscription options available also from just £10.99 per month. In the Republic of Ireland, Premier Sports is available as part of the ‘Sports Extra’ Pack on Sky, NOW, Virgin Media and Vodafone.

Premier Sports is also available in thousands of Pubs, Clubs & Hotels in the UK via a commercial subscription, visit https://www.premiersports.com/gb/commercial-zone-page/business-subscribers for more information.

Partners

See all partners
cross