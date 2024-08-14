2024/25 Premiership Women's Rugby Fixtures Confirmed!

Saracens Women are excited to confirm our Premiership Women’s Rugby fixtures for the 2024/25 season, as Alex Austerberry’s side look to improve on last season’s semi-final appearance.

It’s a London Derby to open the campaign, as Trailfinders Women make the trip to StoneX Stadium on 5th October.

A week later, your Saracens Women face their first away assignment of the season against Sale Sharks Women at Heywood Road, before a double header with Saracens Men against Bristol Bears follows a week later at Ashton Gate.

Champions Gloucester-Hartpury are in town on Sunday 27th October as a plethora of international stars prepare to go head-to-head, after last season’s epic clash went down to the final seconds of the match.

A week later, Saracens Women face fellow semi-finalists Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park, having broken their West Country hoodoo last season in spectacular fashion.

Following a bye week, the side return to action for The Duel against Harlequins Women on Sunday 24th November at StoneX Stadium.

After last season’s record crowd of 3071 saw Saracens secure a heart-stopping victory, this year’s fixture is set to be another blockbuster clash in front of another epic crowd.

With the likes of Jess Breach and Ellie Kildunne going head-to-head, along back-row superstars Marlie Packer and Jess Konkel-Roberts, this is set to be a firecracker of a contest.

More information will be coming out in the next few weeks, as we look to secure another record attendance for this massive London derby.

Another home fixture against a Loughborough Lightning side who are set to be one to watch this season follows a week later, before a trip to Welford Road to take on Leicester Tigers kicks off December.

Another home fixture against a Loughborough Lightning side who are set to be one to watch this season follows a week later, before a trip to Welford Road to take on Leicester Tigers kicks off December.

A repeat clash with Gloucester-Hartpury follows a week later as Saracens Women look to avenge their defeat at Kingsholm last year, before a home clash with Bristol Bears Women on Saturday 21st December rounds off the calendar year.

Last year’s festive fixture against the Bears proved to be a real Christmas Cracker and after Bristol put pay to Saracens Women’s hopes of a spot in the final last season, this one is sure to have an element of added spice to it.

A trip to Franklin’s Gardens to face Loughborough on 5th January kickstarts 2025, with Leicester Tigers visiting NW4 a week later.

Back-to-back London derbies follow, with a trip across the city to face Harlequins rounds off January, with Saracens Women then making the trip to Vallis Way to face Trailfinders Women.

The Women in Black round off the season with two consecutive home fixtures, as Exeter Chiefs make the visit to StoneX Stadium on 15th February and Sale Sharks follow a week later, as the regular season comes to a conclusion on 23rd February.

With our Premiership Women's Rugby and PWR Up Series fixtures now confirmed, it's set to be a huge season of rugby in North London, as we build towards to Rugby World Cup!

