Poppy Cleall signs new Saracens Women's deal

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that England international Poppy Cleall has signed a new multi-year deal to remain in North London.

One of the best in the world, number 8 Cleall has made a name for herself as one of the premier backrows in the game, with her dynamism around the park and ball-carrying ability routinely shining through in the colours of Saracens and England.

Having made her 150th appearance for Saracens Women in last season’s PWR semi-final, Cleall is excited to extend her stay in NW4, as she enters a new stage of her career.

“It’s awesome to recommit to Saracens. We have a lot of history together and we’ve been at the forefront of growing the game, so it’s a privilege to be a part of that. I’m at the part of my career where I need to look at where I want to go in the next couple of years. The aim is to win the premiership this season, but I want to have a helping hand in bringing through the next group of players here at Sarries. If I can be a role model for them, then that’s definitely one of the big motivations to continue playing.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled that Cleall has committed her future to the club.

“Poppy has been a stalwart for the club, and she continues to show up in big moments in big games when it matters most. It’s fantastic that she has committed her long-term future to the club, and I look forward to seeing what she can continue to contribute to the team and what she can go on to achieve in the years to come.”