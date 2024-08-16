Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Poppy Cleall signs new Saracens Women's deal

16.08.24
Cleallnewdeal
2324cleall Resigns 4x5

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that England international Poppy Cleall has signed a new multi-year deal to remain in North London.

One of the best in the world, number 8 Cleall has made a name for herself as one of the premier backrows in the game, with her dynamism around the park and ball-carrying ability routinely shining through in the colours of Saracens and England.

Having made her 150th appearance for Saracens Women in last season’s PWR semi-final, Cleall is excited to extend her stay in NW4, as she enters a new stage of her career.

“It’s awesome to recommit to Saracens. We have a lot of history together and we’ve been at the forefront of growing the game, so it’s a privilege to be a part of that. I’m at the part of my career where I need to look at where I want to go in the next couple of years. The aim is to win the premiership this season, but I want to have a helping hand in bringing through the next group of players here at Sarries. If I can be a role model for them, then that’s definitely one of the big motivations to continue playing.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled that Cleall has committed her future to the club.

“Poppy has been a stalwart for the club, and she continues to show up in big moments in big games when it matters most. It’s fantastic that she has committed her long-term future to the club, and I look forward to seeing what she can continue to contribute to the team and what she can go on to achieve in the years to come.”

