Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures confirmed

Saracens Men will be locking horns with their London rivals in this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup, with the fixtures now confirmed for the coming season.

The tournament will feature the 10 Gallagher Premiership clubs, along with 10 clubs from the Championship, with sides split into regional pools of 4.

Saracens have been drawn with Harlequins, Ealing Trailfinders and London Scottish, with each side playing each other home and away throughout the group stages.

Matches will take place during international test windows in November and February.

The five group winners and best three runners-up will progress to the quarter-finals, with the knockout stages taking place across consecutive weekends in March, ahead of the Premiership Rugby Cup final which is scheduled for the weekend of March 15th, live on TNT Sports.

Saracens will begin their cup campaign on Saturday 2nd November with a trip to face Ealing Trailfinders at Trailfinders Sports Ground (3pm.) This will be the first time that the two sides have met since 2021, and the Championship winners will want to put on a performance against Mark McCall’s Men in Black.

A week later, London Scottish are the visitors to StoneX Stadium on Saturday 9th November, before Premiership rivals Harlequins make the journey to North London on Saturday 23rd November (3pm) for a mouthwatering heavyweight contest.

The Premiership Cup then resumes in February, with Ealing journeying to NW4 on Saturday 1st February (3pm,) before back-to-back away dates to end the pool stages.

It’ll be a Friday night feast away at Richmond Athletic Ground on 7th February, as your Saracens take on London Scottish (7.45pm,) before a trip to the Stoop the following Saturday to conclude the cup pool stages. (3pm.)

Should the Men in Black qualify for the knockout stages, these matches will take place on consecutive weekends, with the quarter-finals scheduled for the weekend of 1st March.

All home Premiership Cup fixtures are included in your Saracens Men’s Seasonal Membership. Plenty of your Saracens stars have cut their cloth in this competition, taking their first steps into professional rugby and, with a hugely exciting crop of youngsters coming through at the club, this is your chance to see the stars of the future today.

Buy your Saracens Men’s Seasonal Membership now to guarantee your seat and get behind your side as they ready themselves to lock horns with their London rivals!