Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures confirmed

20.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Premcup
Saracens V Hartpury Premiership Cup 2023/2024

Saracens Men will be locking horns with their London rivals in this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup, with the fixtures now confirmed for the coming season.

The tournament will feature the 10 Gallagher Premiership clubs, along with 10 clubs from the Championship, with sides split into regional pools of 4.

Saracens have been drawn with Harlequins, Ealing Trailfinders and London Scottish, with each side playing each other home and away throughout the group stages.

Matches will take place during international test windows in November and February.

The five group winners and best three runners-up will progress to the quarter-finals, with the knockout stages taking place across consecutive weekends in March, ahead of the Premiership Rugby Cup final which is scheduled for the weekend of March 15th, live on TNT Sports.

Saracens will begin their cup campaign on Saturday 2nd November with a trip to face Ealing Trailfinders at Trailfinders Sports Ground (3pm.) This will be the first time that the two sides have met since 2021, and the Championship winners will want to put on a performance against Mark McCall’s Men in Black.

A week later, London Scottish are the visitors to StoneX Stadium on Saturday 9th November, before Premiership rivals Harlequins make the journey to North London on Saturday 23rd November (3pm) for a mouthwatering heavyweight contest.

The Premiership Cup then resumes in February, with Ealing journeying to NW4 on Saturday 1st February (3pm,) before back-to-back away dates to end the pool stages.

It’ll be a Friday night feast away at Richmond Athletic Ground on 7th February, as your Saracens take on London Scottish (7.45pm,) before a trip to the Stoop the following Saturday to conclude the cup pool stages. (3pm.)

Should the Men in Black qualify for the knockout stages, these matches will take place on consecutive weekends, with the quarter-finals scheduled for the weekend of 1st March.

All home Premiership Cup fixtures are included in your Saracens Men’s Seasonal Membership. Plenty of your Saracens stars have cut their cloth in this competition, taking their first steps into professional rugby and, with a hugely exciting crop of youngsters coming through at the club, this is your chance to see the stars of the future today.

Buy your Saracens Men’s Seasonal Membership now to guarantee your seat and get behind your side as they ready themselves to lock horns with their London rivals!

News

See all news
Premcup

Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures confirmed

Saracens Men will be locking horns with their London rivals in this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup, with the fixtures now confirmed for the coming season. The tournament will feature the 10 Gallagher Premiership clubs, along with 10 clubs from the Championship, with sides split into regional pools of 4. Saracens have been drawn with Harlequins, […]

20.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Cleallnewdeal

Poppy Cleall signs new Saracens Women's deal

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that England international Poppy Cleall has signed a new multi-year deal to remain in North London. One of the best in the world, number 8 Cleall has made a name for herself as one of the premier backrows in the game, with her dynamism around the park and ball-carrying […]

16.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Pwrfixtures2425

2024/25 Premiership Women's Rugby Fixtures Confirmed!

Saracens Women are excited to confirm our Premiership Women’s Rugby fixtures for the 2024/25 season, as Alex Austerberry’s side look to improve on last season’s semi-final appearance. It’s a London Derby to open the campaign, as Trailfinders Women make the trip to StoneX Stadium on 5th October. A week later, your Saracens Women face their […]

14.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross