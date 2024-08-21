Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Callum Braley signs for Saracens

21.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Italy V Canada Rugby World Cup 2019: Group B
2324 Braley Signs 1x1

Saracens is pleased to announce the signing of Callum Braley on a short-term loan.

The experienced scrum-half has joined as injury cover for the next three months with Gareth Simpson sidelined for the first part of the 2024/25 campaign. 

The 30-year-old has plenty of experience having previously played for Bristol, Gloucester, Benetton and most recently Northampton Saints. 

He has 15 caps for Italy including representing them at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, and will be looking to make a strong impact in the Sarries shirt. 

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to welcome Braley to the club.

“Callum is a very experienced player who we are confident will be a strong addition to our squad. We are already impressed with how he has settled in and look forward to seeing him take to the pitch.”

News

See all news
Italy V Canada Rugby World Cup 2019: Group B

Callum Braley signs for Saracens

Saracens is pleased to announce the signing of Callum Braley on a short-term loan. The experienced scrum-half has joined as injury cover for the next three months with Gareth Simpson sidelined for the first part of the 2024/25 campaign.  The 30-year-old has plenty of experience having previously played for Bristol, Gloucester, Benetton and most recently […]

21.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Premcup

Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures confirmed

Saracens Men will be locking horns with their London rivals in this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup, with the fixtures now confirmed for the coming season. The tournament will feature the 10 Gallagher Premiership clubs, along with 10 clubs from the Championship, with sides split into regional pools of 4. Saracens have been drawn with Harlequins, […]

20.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Cleallnewdeal

Poppy Cleall signs new Saracens Women's deal

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm that England international Poppy Cleall has signed a new multi-year deal to remain in North London. One of the best in the world, number 8 Cleall has made a name for herself as one of the premier backrows in the game, with her dynamism around the park and ball-carrying […]

16.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross