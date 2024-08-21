Callum Braley signs for Saracens

Saracens is pleased to announce the signing of Callum Braley on a short-term loan.

The experienced scrum-half has joined as injury cover for the next three months with Gareth Simpson sidelined for the first part of the 2024/25 campaign.

The 30-year-old has plenty of experience having previously played for Bristol, Gloucester, Benetton and most recently Northampton Saints.

He has 15 caps for Italy including representing them at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, and will be looking to make a strong impact in the Sarries shirt.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is pleased to welcome Braley to the club.

“Callum is a very experienced player who we are confident will be a strong addition to our squad. We are already impressed with how he has settled in and look forward to seeing him take to the pitch.”