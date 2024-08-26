Maro Itoje announced as new Saracens Club Captain

Saracens is delighted to confirm Maro Itoje has been announced as our new Club Captain.

The second-rower, who is one of the biggest names in the game will take the reins ahead of the 2024/25 season and will be at the forefront as he leads the club in to a new era.

His inspirational leadership both on and off the pitch will enter a new chapter having recently signed a new long-term deal at StoneX Stadium.

The global figure, who is known for his fierce competitiveness all around the pitch has also grown his profile externally with the launch of The Pearl Fund which aims to transform the lives of children in Nigeria and across Africa.

The 29-year-old is closing in on the double century of appearances, with 181 to his name since bursting on to the scene in 2013.

He made his Saracens debut aged just 19 over a decade ago in 2013, and captained a young side to LV= Cup success two years later in 2015.

Itoje’s unparalleled rise means he is a five-time Premiership Champion, three-time European Champion, 2016 European Player of the Year and also a three-time World Player of the Year nominee.

His meteoric achievements both domestically and internationally has also seen him gain 84 caps for England including featuring in two World Cups, as well as six caps for the Lions across the 2017 tour to New Zealand and 2021 to South Africa where he was named the Lions Player of the Series.

Itoje spoke of his huge pride at the appointment.

“I am extremely humbled and honoured to be asked to captain this special club. I have been here since I was 14 and it has been an amazing journey.

I love this club and I feel that we are in a very exciting place with the talent and the people here, the energy we have and the direction we are going.

The great thing about team sports is I won’t be doing it alone, we have lots of leaders in this group and together we can create something really special.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is thrilled to have Itoje as captain.

“You don’t come across many people like Maro. From his early days in our academy, at 14 years old, we all knew we were witnessing the development of someone special.

He is the epitome of a Saracens player: fiercely dedicated to his craft, kind and compassionate to his teammates, and diligent in pursuing his education and charity work away from the field. He has always led by example.

Maro has Saracens in his DNA, and we are delighted he will captain the team and lead this club into its next chapter.”