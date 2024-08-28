Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Fancy Bermudez signs for Saracens Women

28.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Fancybermudez
Whatsapp Image 2024 08 13 At 22.50.23

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm the arrival of Canadian international and Olympic silver medallist Fancy Bermudez.

The supremely talented outside back will join up with the side following the conclusion of the WXV series next month

Bermudez has been a regular for Canada 7s on the World Series and was part of the Olympics team that secured a silver medal in Paris, as well as scoring a brace of tries for the 15s side, as they secured a first-ever victory over New Zealand in May’s Pacific4 Series.

A powerful ball carrier with the ability to find pockets of space in defensive lines, Bermudez is thrilled to be arriving in North London, as she looks to switch her focus solely to the 15s game.

“I’m very excited to be joining such a high-quality team, from the staff all the way down to the players. My goal for the next year is to really dive into the 15s world and develop my game. The best way to do that is to compete against and play with the best. Saracens is a world class environment and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to join such an amazing programme!”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is similarly delighted to have secured the services of Bermudez.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Fancy to the club. Fancy is a very exciting player who has shown in both 7s and 15s what a talent she is and the great potential in her game. Powerful in collisions and with the speed and footwork to take on players be that on the edge or in midfield, Fancy is a real threat in attack. It is very exciting to see how Fancy will impact the way we play and how her game will continue to evolve here at Saracens. She is a young but experienced player and I look forward to her having a very bright future here at Saracens.”

News

See all news
Fancybermudez

Fancy Bermudez signs for Saracens Women

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm the arrival of Canadian international and Olympic silver medallist Fancy Bermudez. The supremely talented outside back will join up with the side following the conclusion of the WXV series next month Bermudez has been a regular for Canada 7s on the World Series and was part of the Olympics […]

28.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Screenshot 2024 08 26 At 09.15.37

Maro Itoje announced as new Saracens Club Captain

Saracens is delighted to confirm Maro Itoje has been announced as our new Club Captain.  The second-rower, who is one of the biggest names in the game will take the reins ahead of the 2024/25 season and will be at the forefront as he leads the club in to a new era.  His inspirational leadership […]

26.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Italy V Canada Rugby World Cup 2019: Group B

Callum Braley signs for Saracens

Saracens is pleased to announce the signing of Callum Braley on a short-term loan. The experienced scrum-half has joined as injury cover for the next three months with Gareth Simpson sidelined for the first part of the 2024/25 campaign.  The 30-year-old has plenty of experience having previously played for Bristol, Gloucester, Benetton and most recently […]

21.08.24
In association with
City Index City Index

Partners

See all partners
cross