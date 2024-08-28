Fancy Bermudez signs for Saracens Women

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm the arrival of Canadian international and Olympic silver medallist Fancy Bermudez.

The supremely talented outside back will join up with the side following the conclusion of the WXV series next month

Bermudez has been a regular for Canada 7s on the World Series and was part of the Olympics team that secured a silver medal in Paris, as well as scoring a brace of tries for the 15s side, as they secured a first-ever victory over New Zealand in May’s Pacific4 Series.

A powerful ball carrier with the ability to find pockets of space in defensive lines, Bermudez is thrilled to be arriving in North London, as she looks to switch her focus solely to the 15s game.

“I’m very excited to be joining such a high-quality team, from the staff all the way down to the players. My goal for the next year is to really dive into the 15s world and develop my game. The best way to do that is to compete against and play with the best. Saracens is a world class environment and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to join such an amazing programme!”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is similarly delighted to have secured the services of Bermudez.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Fancy to the club. Fancy is a very exciting player who has shown in both 7s and 15s what a talent she is and the great potential in her game. Powerful in collisions and with the speed and footwork to take on players be that on the edge or in midfield, Fancy is a real threat in attack. It is very exciting to see how Fancy will impact the way we play and how her game will continue to evolve here at Saracens. She is a young but experienced player and I look forward to her having a very bright future here at Saracens.”