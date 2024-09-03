The Duel | Women's Seasonal Members Priority Window Now Open!

Women's Seasonal Members, your Priority Window for The Duel is open NOW!

From today until Tuesday 17th September we are granting our valued Seasonal Members an EXCLUSIVE TWO WEEK WINDOW to:

a) Book in your seat at StoneX Stadium

(Please note: your seat at this huge game IS INCLUDED within your 2024/25 Saracens Women's Seasonal Membership, but you WILL BE REQUIRED to book a specific seat at StoneX Stadium.)

b) Purchase unlimited additional General Admission tickets for your friends and family at a HUGE 25% DISCOUNT! (That means additional adult tickets from as little as £7.50!)

To do so, simply login to your Saracens account by clicking here, find The Duel in the match ticket section and select your seats.

Last year Sarries produced a heart-stopping bonus-point victory over Harlequins in front of a record StoneX Stadium crowd for a women's fixture!

International stars will be everywhere you look and the likes of Marlie Packer, Zoe Harrison, Jess Breach, Poppy Cleall, Ellie Kildunne, Lucy Packer and Connie Powell are all set to go head-to-head once again in this mouth-watering match-up!

Want to beat the queue and secure your ticket for The Duel today? Book your Women's Seasonal Membership NOW and not only get a free ticket for yourself, but buy additional ones with 25% discount!

Click here to check out all of our Women's Seasonal Membership options.