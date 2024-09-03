Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
The Duel | Women's Seasonal Members Priority Window Now Open!

03.09.24
In association with
City Index
The Duel | Women's Seasonal Members Priority Window Now Open!

Women's Seasonal Members, your Priority Window for The Duel is open NOW! From today until Tuesday 17th September we are granting our valued Seasonal Members an EXCLUSIVE TWO WEEK WINDOW to: a) Book in your seat at StoneX Stadium (Please note: your seat at this huge game IS INCLUDED within your 2024/25 Saracens Women's Seasonal […]

03.09.24
In association with
City Index
Fancybermudez

Fancy Bermudez signs for Saracens Women

Saracens Women are delighted to confirm the arrival of Canadian international and Olympic silver medallist Fancy Bermudez. The supremely talented outside back will join up with the side following the conclusion of the WXV series next month Bermudez has been a regular for Canada 7s on the World Series and was part of the Olympics […]

28.08.24
In association with
City Index
Screenshot 2024 08 26 At 09.15.37

Maro Itoje announced as new Saracens Club Captain

Saracens is delighted to confirm Maro Itoje has been announced as our new Club Captain.  The second-rower, who is one of the biggest names in the game will take the reins ahead of the 2024/25 season and will be at the forefront as he leads the club in to a new era.  His inspirational leadership […]

26.08.24
In association with
City Index

