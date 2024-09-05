Saracens announce WOB Competitions as Official Competition Partner

Saracens is exited to announce a new partnership with WOB Competitions to become our Official Competition Partner on a multi-year agreement.

WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in luxury watches and sports hospitality. The business offers the chance to win luxury watches including brands such as Rolex, Tudor, Omega and Hublot and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues including Old Trafford, Anfield, Stamford Bridge, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lords, The Oval, Principality Stadium and Allianz Stadium at Twickenham.

This partnership will see the WOB Competitions logo on the right sleeve of the brand new Men’s and Women’s playing kits which will be seen for the first time in the pre-season match against Bedford Blues on Friday 6th September.

There is an opportunity for all Saracens fans to get involved with the competitions with an exciting announcement coming in the next couple of weeks with a special offering at StoneX Stadium.

Every month they nominate a charity to donate 5% of their revenue to and we are delighted to announce that the Saracens Sport Foundation has been nominated as the chosen charity for December.

Mark Thompson, CEO of Saracens, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome WOB Competitions to the Saracens family. We’ve loved getting to know James and Lois over the past few months, understanding their business and how and where our partnership can assist with their growth. We look forward to seeing them on the shirt away at Bedford tomorrow and for seasons to come.”

James Mercer, Director of WOB Competitions has commented:

“We are both delighted and grateful for the opportunity to become the Official Competition Partner of Saracens. To be involved with and also an Official Partner of a club with such history and a culture of success is one that we are truly grateful for and we are looking forward to celebrating the achievements of the new few seasons with the club.”