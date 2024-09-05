Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Bedford Blues v Saracens Men (Pre-Season Match)

05.09.24
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 17.15.10
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 17.15.02

Ivan van Zyl says the whole group cannot wait to get back in to action as they head to face Bedford Blues in their first pre-season match on Friday night. 

The scrum-half will captain an exciting squad who will be looking to get some much-needed game time under their belts with the start of the Gallagher Premiership campaign fast approaching.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has named a new-look side for the trip to Goldington Road, with a whole host of summer arrives involved to get their first taste of playing for the Men in Black.

Phil Brantingham, Theo Dan and Ollie Hoskins start in the front-row, with Harry Wilson and Hugh Tizard combining in the second-row. Andy Onyeama-Christie, Toby Knight and Tom Willis get the nod in an exciting back-row.

Van Zyl skippers the side at scrum-half, and he is alongside summer signing Fergus Burke who will make his debut for the club after arriving from the Crusaders. 

Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski combine in a familiar midfield, with Brandon Jackson, Tobias Elliott and Elliot Daly in the back-three. 

On the bench there are some stars of the future, with the likes of Olamide Sodeke, Charlie Bracken and Max Eke all looking to take their opportunity. 

Van Zyl is excited to put on a Sarries shirt for the first time since May. 

“It's been a tough but brilliant pre-season for a new look squad, and we are really excited to get going on Friday night.

I feel honoured to lead this team and can't wait to see the boys go to work.”

Saracens Men team to play Bedford Blues:

1 Phil Brantingham 

2 Theo Dan

3 Ollie Hoskins 

4 Harry Wilson 

5 Hugh Tizard 

6 Andy Onyeama-Christie

7 Toby Knight 

8 Tom Willis 

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

10 Fergus Burke 

11 Brandon Jackson 

12 Nick Tompkins 

13 Alex Lozowski 

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

Samson Adejimi 

Sam Crean 

Fraser Balmain 

Olamide Sodeke

Reggie Hammick

Charlie Bracken

Louie Johnson 

Rotimi Segun 

Max Eke

Josh Hallett

Angus Hall

Jack Bracken 

Oscar Wilson

Homekit

Saracens launch 2024/25 Castore Home kit

Saracens are excited to reveal our 2024/25 Castore home kit. Designed with a predominantly black colour scheme that reflects the spirit of the team. This kit features minimal design elements for a sleek, sophisticated look, embodying the strength, determination, and professionalism of the club, its fans, and players alike.

06.09.24
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 17.15.10

TEAM NEWS | Bedford Blues v Saracens Men (Pre-Season Match)

Ivan van Zyl says the whole group cannot wait to get back in to action as they head to face Bedford Blues in their first pre-season match on Friday night.  The scrum-half will captain an exciting squad who will be looking to get some much-needed game time under their belts with the start of the Gallagher Premiership campaign fast approaching.

05.09.24
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 17.19.55

Saracens announce WOB Competitions as Official Competition Partner

Saracens is exited to announce a new partnership with WOB Competitions to become our Official Competition Partner on a multi-year agreement. WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in luxury watches and sports hospitality. The business offers the chance to win luxury watches including brands such as Rolex, Tudor, Omega and Hublot and hospitality to sporting events.

05.09.24
