TEAM NEWS | Bedford Blues v Saracens Men (Pre-Season Match)

Ivan van Zyl says the whole group cannot wait to get back in to action as they head to face Bedford Blues in their first pre-season match on Friday night.

The scrum-half will captain an exciting squad who will be looking to get some much-needed game time under their belts with the start of the Gallagher Premiership campaign fast approaching.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has named a new-look side for the trip to Goldington Road, with a whole host of summer arrives involved to get their first taste of playing for the Men in Black.

Phil Brantingham, Theo Dan and Ollie Hoskins start in the front-row, with Harry Wilson and Hugh Tizard combining in the second-row. Andy Onyeama-Christie, Toby Knight and Tom Willis get the nod in an exciting back-row.

Van Zyl skippers the side at scrum-half, and he is alongside summer signing Fergus Burke who will make his debut for the club after arriving from the Crusaders.

Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski combine in a familiar midfield, with Brandon Jackson, Tobias Elliott and Elliot Daly in the back-three.

On the bench there are some stars of the future, with the likes of Olamide Sodeke, Charlie Bracken and Max Eke all looking to take their opportunity.

Van Zyl is excited to put on a Sarries shirt for the first time since May.

“It's been a tough but brilliant pre-season for a new look squad, and we are really excited to get going on Friday night.

I feel honoured to lead this team and can't wait to see the boys go to work.”

Saracens Men team to play Bedford Blues:

1 Phil Brantingham

2 Theo Dan

3 Ollie Hoskins

4 Harry Wilson

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Andy Onyeama-Christie

7 Toby Knight

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

10 Fergus Burke

11 Brandon Jackson

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

Samson Adejimi

Sam Crean

Fraser Balmain

Olamide Sodeke

Reggie Hammick

Charlie Bracken

Louie Johnson

Rotimi Segun

Max Eke

Josh Hallett

Angus Hall

Jack Bracken

Oscar Wilson