Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens launch 2024/25 Castore Home kit

06.09.24
Homekit
Saracens 000 Kit Launches Home 24 25 Additionals Website Advert Square 504 X 504

Saracens are excited to reveal our 2024/25 Castore home kit.

Designed with a predominantly black colour scheme that reflects the spirit of the team. This kit features minimal design elements for a sleek, sophisticated look, embodying the strength, determination, and professionalism of the club, its fans, and players alike.

Your Saracens Men will be wearing our brand-new home kit for the first time this evening when they take on Bedford Blues, as preparations continue for the start of a hugely exciting 24/25 season.

The Men's and Women's 24/25 Home Kit is now available online.

Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 17.15.10

TEAM NEWS | Bedford Blues v Saracens Men (Pre-Season Match)

Ivan van Zyl says the whole group cannot wait to get back in to action as they head to face Bedford Blues in their first pre-season match on Friday night.  The scrum-half will captain an exciting squad who will be looking to get some much-needed game time under their belts with the start of the […]

05.09.24

05.09.24
Screenshot 2024 09 04 At 17.19.55

Saracens announce WOB Competitions as Official Competition Partner

Saracens is exited to announce a new partnership with WOB Competitions to become our Official Competition Partner on a multi-year agreement. WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in luxury watches and sports hospitality. The business offers the chance to win luxury watches including brands such as Rolex, Tudor, Omega and Hublot and hospitality to […]

05.09.24

05.09.24
