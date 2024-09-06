Saracens launch 2024/25 Castore Home kit

Saracens are excited to reveal our 2024/25 Castore home kit.

Designed with a predominantly black colour scheme that reflects the spirit of the team. This kit features minimal design elements for a sleek, sophisticated look, embodying the strength, determination, and professionalism of the club, its fans, and players alike.

Your Saracens Men will be wearing our brand-new home kit for the first time this evening when they take on Bedford Blues, as preparations continue for the start of a hugely exciting 24/25 season.

The Men's and Women's 24/25 Home Kit is now available online.