Alysha Corrigan signs for Saracens Women

Saracens Women are delighted to welcome Canadian international Alysha Corrigan back to the club.

The centre returns to StoneX Stadium with an Olympic silver medal to her name, having last played for the club in the 2022 Premier15s final, where she scored a try to help her side to victory over Exeter Chiefs.

Corrigan scored 8 tries in her previous 26 appearances for Alex Austerberry’s side and, having announced herself on the world stage at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, before going on to shine in 7s for her country as well, Corrigan returns to NW4 with world-class pedigree behind her.

Corrigan will link up with the squad following the conclusion of WXV and explained that it was an easy choice to return to North London.

“I am very excited to be back joining Saracens for another season! The decision to come back was a very easy one because of the high-performance environment at the club, the people and the community. I am looking forward to continuing to learn and grow alongside some of the best players in the world, as we look to bring home another premiership title.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled to welcome Corrigan back to the club.

“Alysha adapted really well in 7s and was a standout player at the Olympics. She’s an incredible player who is really industrious and puts her body on the line every time she plays. I have no doubt that she will continue to thrive in her return to a Saracens shirt.”