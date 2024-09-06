Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
Alysha Corrigan signs for Saracens Women

06.09.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Corrigansigns
4x5[32]

Saracens Women are delighted to welcome Canadian international Alysha Corrigan back to the club.

The centre returns to StoneX Stadium with an Olympic silver medal to her name, having last played for the club in the 2022 Premier15s final, where she scored a try to help her side to victory over Exeter Chiefs.

Corrigan scored 8 tries in her previous 26 appearances for Alex Austerberry’s side and, having announced herself on the world stage at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, before going on to shine in 7s for her country as well, Corrigan returns to NW4 with world-class pedigree behind her.

Corrigan will link up with the squad following the conclusion of WXV and explained that it was an easy choice to return to North London.

“I am very excited to be back joining Saracens for another season! The decision to come back was a very easy one because of the high-performance environment at the club, the people and the community. I am looking forward to continuing to learn and grow alongside some of the best players in the world, as we look to bring home another premiership title.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled to welcome Corrigan back to the club.

“Alysha adapted really well in 7s and was a standout player at the Olympics. She’s an incredible player who is really industrious and puts her body on the line every time she plays. I have no doubt that she will continue to thrive in her return to a Saracens shirt.”

