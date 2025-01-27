Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Academy Product Matthew Branch-Holland Talks U18 League Run-In

27.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

Matthew Branch-Holland is excited to see what his team can do as Saracens U18s head into their final two games of the season.

Having won all three of their first Academy League games, Saracens now face fellow Southern Conference title contenders Bath and Harlequins in back-to-back games that will decide their fate.

A mainstay within the side, back-rower Matthew Branch-Holland says he’s loving the opportunity to represent his boyhood club in U18 Premiership action.

“I’ve been at the club for three seasons and have always looked towards to this competition. Everyone across the squad is proud to wear the shirt, and I’m no different. The passion shown is a key factor towards our success so far and the buzz I get pulling on the Saracens shirt doesn’t go away.”

Having started the campaign with tough trips to both Bristol and Gloucester, Branch-Holland was please to get the full 10 points from both trips to the West Country.

“It was tough to start off with two back-to-back away games. Especially across to Bristol who always pose a challenge. I think we were really fired up for that one, with it being our first league game of the season.

Gloucester was a different challenge, and we had to win the games in different ways. But to come out of two away games with maximum points is a real credit to the fight shown by the squad.

Last week, the U18s turned out at StoneX Stadium for their first competitive home game of the season. In front of some familiar first team names, Branch-Holland was delighted to pick up another bonus point win in North London.

“It was so special, being in the first team changing room, running out in front of a home crowd and little things like seeing our names around the changing room was an amazing feeling. Having players like Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe in the building as well just gave us that edge and desire to perform.

I think we showed what we could do on that turf and we’ll want to back it up in a few weeks in that North London derby.”

The season now ramps up for the Men in Black, as they are left to face reigning champions Bath and fellow Londoners Harlequins in two decisive fixtures ahead of the U18 Finals Day at Kingsholm on Sunday 16th February.

With a trip to Allington Fields up next, Branch-Holland is relishing the opportunity to take on the reigning champions and take one step closer to the Champions play-off game in Gloucester.

“I think we come with good momentum into this game, we’ve just had a rest week which has allowed us to prepare well for what will be a tough away day. Bath have been labelled favourites to retain their title, so we have a chance to go there and prove a point and make a massive statement ahead of our match against Harlequins.”

It doesn’t slowdown in the age-grade scene at the close of the Premiership Academy campaign, Branch-Holland will head into international duty with fellow England U18 stars competing in the U18 6 Nations Festival. Having gone unbeaten in Italy last campaign, the backrower is keen to continue that momentum off the back of a successful season with Saracens.

“It’s a full-on time of year, but it’s a period I relish really. It’s a real honour to play for England and to do it with players you’ve gone up against for the previous month is exciting.

England U18 have had some really successful groups over the past couple of years, we obviously want to build on that and push towards another clean sweep of wins.”

Saracens U18 will play their final league game of the season against Harlequins U18 on Saturday 8th February at StoneX Stadium. In what could be a crucial match up determining standings for the Southern Conference, your support could be crucial in getting the team over the line. Entry is free with no tickets required.

News

See all news
Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

Academy Product Matthew Branch-Holland Talks U18 League Run-In

Matthew Branch-Holland is excited to see what his team can do as Saracens U18s head into their final two games of the season. Having won all three of their first Academy League games, Saracens now face fellow Southern Conference title contenders Bath and Harlequins in back-to-back games that will decide their fate. A mainstay within […]

27.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 08.10.59

This Week at Saracens

With the Men's, Women's and Men's U18 all in action this week, there's plenty happening at the StoneX Stadium this week. Tuesday Rob Webber will speak to the press ahead of Saracens' Men's clash with Ealing Trailfinders in the Premiership Rugby Cup this weekend. Wednesday Wales, Italy and Scotland are expected to announce their sides […]

27.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 25 At 18.40.15

MATCH REPORT | Exeter Chiefs 31-22 Saracens Men

A youthful Saracens Men showed immense spirit and fight but were eventually undone as they lost 31-22 to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park. The Men in Black, who had 16 players unavailable through either injury or international selection had the lead on the hour mark but a final quarter rally from the hosts ensured it […]

25.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners