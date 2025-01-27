Academy Product Matthew Branch-Holland Talks U18 League Run-In

Matthew Branch-Holland is excited to see what his team can do as Saracens U18s head into their final two games of the season.

Having won all three of their first Academy League games, Saracens now face fellow Southern Conference title contenders Bath and Harlequins in back-to-back games that will decide their fate.

A mainstay within the side, back-rower Matthew Branch-Holland says he’s loving the opportunity to represent his boyhood club in U18 Premiership action.

“I’ve been at the club for three seasons and have always looked towards to this competition. Everyone across the squad is proud to wear the shirt, and I’m no different. The passion shown is a key factor towards our success so far and the buzz I get pulling on the Saracens shirt doesn’t go away.”

Having started the campaign with tough trips to both Bristol and Gloucester, Branch-Holland was please to get the full 10 points from both trips to the West Country.

“It was tough to start off with two back-to-back away games. Especially across to Bristol who always pose a challenge. I think we were really fired up for that one, with it being our first league game of the season.

Gloucester was a different challenge, and we had to win the games in different ways. But to come out of two away games with maximum points is a real credit to the fight shown by the squad.

Last week, the U18s turned out at StoneX Stadium for their first competitive home game of the season. In front of some familiar first team names, Branch-Holland was delighted to pick up another bonus point win in North London.

“It was so special, being in the first team changing room, running out in front of a home crowd and little things like seeing our names around the changing room was an amazing feeling. Having players like Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe in the building as well just gave us that edge and desire to perform.

I think we showed what we could do on that turf and we’ll want to back it up in a few weeks in that North London derby.”

The season now ramps up for the Men in Black, as they are left to face reigning champions Bath and fellow Londoners Harlequins in two decisive fixtures ahead of the U18 Finals Day at Kingsholm on Sunday 16th February.

With a trip to Allington Fields up next, Branch-Holland is relishing the opportunity to take on the reigning champions and take one step closer to the Champions play-off game in Gloucester.

“I think we come with good momentum into this game, we’ve just had a rest week which has allowed us to prepare well for what will be a tough away day. Bath have been labelled favourites to retain their title, so we have a chance to go there and prove a point and make a massive statement ahead of our match against Harlequins.”

It doesn’t slowdown in the age-grade scene at the close of the Premiership Academy campaign, Branch-Holland will head into international duty with fellow England U18 stars competing in the U18 6 Nations Festival. Having gone unbeaten in Italy last campaign, the backrower is keen to continue that momentum off the back of a successful season with Saracens.

“It’s a full-on time of year, but it’s a period I relish really. It’s a real honour to play for England and to do it with players you’ve gone up against for the previous month is exciting.

England U18 have had some really successful groups over the past couple of years, we obviously want to build on that and push towards another clean sweep of wins.”

Saracens U18 will play their final league game of the season against Harlequins U18 on Saturday 8th February at StoneX Stadium. In what could be a crucial match up determining standings for the Southern Conference, your support could be crucial in getting the team over the line. Entry is free with no tickets required.