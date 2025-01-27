Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
This Week at Saracens

Tuesday

Rob Webber will speak to the press ahead of Saracens' Men's clash with Ealing Trailfinders in the Premiership Rugby Cup this weekend.

Wednesday

Wales, Italy and Scotland are expected to announce their sides for the Six Nations curtain raisers, with Saracens Liam Williams, Nick Tompkins, Marco Riccioni and Fergus Burke all available for selection.

Thursday

Alex Austerberry will also take questions from the media ahead of Saracens Womens match against Trailfinders Women this Saturday. England will also announce their side to play Ireland in the Six Nations. Steve Borthwick will be able to select Theo Dan, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Tom Willis and Elliot Daly with all 5 Saracens involved in the wider squad.

Friday

Team announcements for all three sides will take place across lunchtime. The Premiership Cup side to face Ealing will be revealed with the help of Saracens High School ahead of the High School takeover day on Saturday at the StoneX.

Saturday

Saracens Men kick off against Ealing Trailfinders at 3pm at the StoneX Stadium. Simultaneously, Trailfinders Women host Saracens Women in a crucial match-up in the race for playoffs. Finally, at 5pm Saracens U18 travel to Bath U18 in their penultimate league game, with a place in the U18 final still very much up for grabs.

 

Saracens U18 V Exeter Chiefs U18 Photo: Juan Gasparini / Gaspafotos / Saracens

Academy Product Matthew Branch-Holland Talks U18 League Run-In

Matthew Branch-Holland is excited to see what his team can do as Saracens U18s head into their final two games of the season. Having won all three of their first Academy League games, Saracens now face fellow Southern Conference title contenders Bath and Harlequins in back-to-back games that will decide their fate. A mainstay within […]

Screenshot 2025 01 25 At 18.40.15

MATCH REPORT | Exeter Chiefs 31-22 Saracens Men

A youthful Saracens Men showed immense spirit and fight but were eventually undone as they lost 31-22 to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park. The Men in Black, who had 16 players unavailable through either injury or international selection had the lead on the hour mark but a final quarter rally from the hosts ensured it […]

