This Week at Saracens

With the Men's, Women's and Men's U18 all in action this week, there's plenty happening at the StoneX Stadium this week.

Tuesday

Rob Webber will speak to the press ahead of Saracens' Men's clash with Ealing Trailfinders in the Premiership Rugby Cup this weekend.

Wednesday

Wales, Italy and Scotland are expected to announce their sides for the Six Nations curtain raisers, with Saracens Liam Williams, Nick Tompkins, Marco Riccioni and Fergus Burke all available for selection.

Thursday

Alex Austerberry will also take questions from the media ahead of Saracens Womens match against Trailfinders Women this Saturday. England will also announce their side to play Ireland in the Six Nations. Steve Borthwick will be able to select Theo Dan, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Tom Willis and Elliot Daly with all 5 Saracens involved in the wider squad.

Friday

Team announcements for all three sides will take place across lunchtime. The Premiership Cup side to face Ealing will be revealed with the help of Saracens High School ahead of the High School takeover day on Saturday at the StoneX.

Saturday

Saracens Men kick off against Ealing Trailfinders at 3pm at the StoneX Stadium. Simultaneously, Trailfinders Women host Saracens Women in a crucial match-up in the race for playoffs. Finally, at 5pm Saracens U18 travel to Bath U18 in their penultimate league game, with a place in the U18 final still very much up for grabs.