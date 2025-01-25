MATCH REPORT | Exeter Chiefs 31-22 Saracens Men

A youthful Saracens Men showed immense spirit and fight but were eventually undone as they lost 31-22 to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

The Men in Black, who had 16 players unavailable through either injury or international selection had the lead on the hour mark but a final quarter rally from the hosts ensured it was the Chiefs who would take the points on a chilly evening in Devon.

Sarries started strongly and a busy Juan Martin Gonzalez rose highest to claim a ball on the edge of the Exeter 22. The hosts were then penalised for not rolling away and Alex Lozowski made no mistake to put his side 3-0 up after just two minutes.

Gonzalez was then sent to the sin bin with eight minutes gone for taking out Jacques Vermeulen in the air, and Exeter took advantage straight away as Jack Innard rumbled over from a rolling maul for the first try of the match. The conversion went wide, but the hosts were now 5-3 ahead.

A huge chance then arrived for the visitors as Liam Williams intercepted inside the 22 and had Olly Hartley with him, but the big centre was brought down just short. Ivan van Zyl then looked to whip the ball wide but Exeter fortuitously managed to interrupt the play and clear without what looked to be a penalty for the Londoners.

Brandon Jackson, who was having a strong opening quarter then leapt off the floor to grab a cross-field kick and would have raced clear but for play being stopped for an earlier infringement.

Sarries, who were showing immense character then deservedly hit the front with a brilliant try from Tobias Elliott. Hugh Tizard galloped through a hole and took play up to the line, and then the ball was spun straight to the winger who finished acrobatically in the corner. The conversion went wide but now the visitors had an 8-5 lead.

McCall’s side then thought they had scored again when Jackson got up in the air and the ball popped up to Gonzalez who ran clear, but after a check upstairs the ball was deemed to have gone forward.

The defensive endeavour from the visitors was shining through as we approached half time, and despite Paul Brown-Bampoe charging in to the 22 an exceptional piece of work at the breakdown from Williams earned a turnover penalty and the chance to clear.

Sarries dominated possession before the break and might have crossed again when Van Zyl read a lineout and then stole the ball, but a knock on meant they would head down the tunnel with a three point lead.

Exeter started the second half with a promising spell and a free kick deep in the 22 gave them the perfect platform, but a brilliant turnover from Nathan Michelow allowed his side to clear.

They crashed another chance with 52 minutes gone and this time they took it to put themselves back in front. A succession of penalties took them up to the line, and then they went from left to right and found Will Rigg in space who could dot down. The conversion crucially came back off the post, so the deficit was just two points.

Sarries, who had soaked up plenty of pressure then scored again to hit the front with 20 minutes to go in dramatic circumstances. Van Zyl’s up and under came down with snow on it and Ben Hammersley couldn’t gather, so it popped up to Elliott who finished in style for his second of the day. Lozowski’s perfect touchline conversion gave them a 15-10 lead.

The hosts hit back straight away though, Brown-Bampoe gathered a crossfield kick and somehow stayed in field and then passed inside to Tommy Wyatt who had a clear run to the line. Harvey Skinner converted to put them 17-15 in front with 15 minutes to go.

It got better for them just two minutes later as a speculative kick ahead bounced horribly and landed perfectly in the hands of Ethan Roots who could stretch over and send the home fans wild. Skinner’s conversion edged them nine points ahead.

Harry Wilson was then shown a red card for a high tackle as we entered the final 10 minutes, and Exeter made Sarries pay straight away as they kicked for the corner and then Dan Frost mauled over the line to put the result beyond doubt. Skinner’s extras gave them a 31-15 lead with just five minutes to go.

Lozowski threatened to bring Sarries back in to it when he dummied and stepped to within striking distance, but the ball went forward from the breakdown and Exeter could clear.

Eroni Mawi had the final say as he bundled over to give his side a positive ending to the game, but ultimately it was Exeter who were celebrating as the referee ended proceedings.