MATCH REPORT | Harlequins Women 10-33 Saracens Women (PWR Rd 15)

Saracens Women secured a superb bonus-point victory away at Harlequins to reignite their charge for a home semi-final.

Saracens arrived at a side that had won their last 10 games in a row, but they wasted no time in putting their best foot forward, as they withstood early Quins pressure and secured a turnover in midfield, before applying the pressure in the hosts’ 22.

Young fly-half Amelia MacDougall was continuing to control things superbly with the boot, as she continually put her side into strong attacking positions.

It was from one of those that the first score came, as MacDougall kept the phases building, before floating the ball wide to Player of the Match Lotte Sharp to power over out wide.

Saracens were continuing to turn the screw, as Alysha Corrigan powered forwards to secure an incredible turnover and from there, Sarries were in the zone again, as Bryony Field crashed over from the back of a maul.

Saracens were barley giving Harlequins a sniff of the ball, as they continually applied the pressure to keep the hosts without any momentum or possession.

Eventually though, Quins did make their mark, as Claudia Pena and Ellie Kildunne combined for the fullback to dart over out wide.

That didn’t seem to slow Sarries down though, as Sharp scored her second shortly after the half-time mark, picking up a wonderful inside ball to dart over under the sticks.

Saracens were roaring into life now, as Poppy Cleall continued to put the pressure on with some brutal carries, before Beth Wilcock saw yellow for slowing the ball down on the Quins line.

The hosts were still asking questions, as Sarah McKenna was forced to track back and ground over the line to stop a Quins attack, before the hosts were then held up over the line.

Sarries turned on the style from there though shortly after, stripping the ball on their own line, with Emma Hardy chipping through for Corrigan. Sarries were at their free-flowing best now, as they combined beautifully to burst into the Quins 22, before Sophie Bridger finished off a try of the season contender, to put the game to bed.

Quins did respond thanks to Abbie Fleming, but Sarries responded instantly, as Akina Gondwe burrowed over from close-range for her side’s fifth.

Maya Montiel then received a late yellow card, but Saracens again suffocated the Harlequins attack, to see the game out and secure what could prove to be a huge win in the final reckoning.