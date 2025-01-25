Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

MATCH REPORT | Harlequins Women 10-33 Saracens Women (PWR Rd 15)

25.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Dsc 0818 1

Saracens Women secured a superb bonus-point victory away at Harlequins to reignite their charge for a home semi-final.

Saracens arrived at a side that had won their last 10 games in a row, but they wasted no time in putting their best foot forward, as they withstood early Quins pressure and secured a turnover in midfield, before applying the pressure in the hosts’ 22.

Young fly-half Amelia MacDougall was continuing to control things superbly with the boot, as she continually put her side into strong attacking positions.

It was from one of those that the first score came, as MacDougall kept the phases building, before floating the ball wide to Player of the Match Lotte Sharp to power over out wide.

Saracens were continuing to turn the screw, as Alysha Corrigan powered forwards to secure an incredible turnover and from there, Sarries were in the zone again, as Bryony Field crashed over from the back of a maul.

Saracens were barley giving Harlequins a sniff of the ball, as they continually applied the pressure to keep the hosts without any momentum or possession.

Eventually though, Quins did make their mark, as Claudia Pena and Ellie Kildunne combined for the fullback to dart over out wide.

That didn’t seem to slow Sarries down though, as Sharp scored her second shortly after the half-time mark, picking up a wonderful inside ball to dart over under the sticks.

Saracens were roaring into life now, as Poppy Cleall continued to put the pressure on with some brutal carries, before Beth Wilcock saw yellow for slowing the ball down on the Quins line.

The hosts were still asking questions, as Sarah McKenna was forced to track back and ground over the line to stop a Quins attack, before the hosts were then held up over the line.

Sarries turned on the style from there though shortly after, stripping the ball on their own line, with Emma Hardy chipping through for Corrigan. Sarries were at their free-flowing best now, as they combined beautifully to burst into the Quins 22, before Sophie Bridger finished off a try of the season contender, to put the game to bed.

Quins did respond thanks to Abbie Fleming, but Sarries responded instantly, as Akina Gondwe burrowed over from close-range for her side’s fifth.

Maya Montiel then received a late yellow card, but Saracens again suffocated the Harlequins attack, to see the game out and secure what could prove to be a huge win in the final reckoning.

News

See all news

MATCH REPORT | Harlequins Women 10-33 Saracens Women (PWR Rd 15)

Saracens Women secured a superb bonus-point victory away at Harlequins to reignite their charge for a home semi-final. Saracens arrived at a side that had won their last 10 games in a row, but they wasted no time in putting their best foot forward, as they withstood early Quins pressure and secured a turnover in […]

25.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
16.10.20 Dragons V Scarlets Friendly Carwyn Tuipulotu Of Scarlets.

Carwyn Tuipulotu Joins on Short-Term Loan

Saracens can confirm that back-rower Carwyn Tuipulotu has joined the club on short-term loan from Scarlets. Tuipulotu joined up with the squad in the week, and will be available to play across the upcoming Premiership Cup block. The 23-year-old joins from Scarlets providing depth across the loose-forwards with injuries and international duty leaving the Men […]

24.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 23 At 08.16.14

TEAM NEWS | Exeter Chiefs v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 11)

Captain Ivan van Zyl says this new-look Saracens group can’t wait to challenge themselves at Sandy Park this weekend. With 16 first-team players either unavailable due to international selection or injuries, the Men in Black will face Exeter with a young and exciting team as they look to keep up their charge for the Gallagher […]

24.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners