Carwyn Tuipulotu Joins on Short-Term Loan

Saracens can confirm that back-rower Carwyn Tuipulotu has joined the club on short-term loan from Scarlets.

Tuipulotu joined up with the squad in the week, and will be available to play across the upcoming Premiership Cup block. The 23-year-old joins from Scarlets providing depth across the loose-forwards with injuries and international duty leaving the Men in Black short of back-row options.

A part of the infamous Tuipulotu rugby family, Carwyn joined the Scarlets after representing Wales across all age-grades. Cousin of former Saracens Billy and Mako Vunipola, the Welshman is more than familiar with the Men in Black, having played against Saracens in a pre-season clash for Scarlets back in August.

Welcome, Carwyn!