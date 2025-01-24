Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Carwyn Tuipulotu Joins on Short-Term Loan

24.01.25
16.10.20 Dragons V Scarlets Friendly Carwyn Tuipulotu Of Scarlets.
0 Js263054475

Saracens can confirm that back-rower Carwyn Tuipulotu has joined the club on short-term loan from Scarlets.

Tuipulotu joined up with the squad in the week, and will be available to play across the upcoming Premiership Cup block. The 23-year-old joins from Scarlets providing depth across the loose-forwards with injuries and international duty leaving the Men in Black short of back-row options.

A part of the infamous Tuipulotu rugby family, Carwyn joined the Scarlets after representing Wales across all age-grades. Cousin of former Saracens Billy and Mako Vunipola, the Welshman is more than familiar with the Men in Black, having played against Saracens in a pre-season clash for Scarlets back in August.

Welcome, Carwyn!

