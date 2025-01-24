TEAM NEWS | Exeter Chiefs v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 11)

Captain Ivan van Zyl says this new-look Saracens group can’t wait to challenge themselves at Sandy Park this weekend.

With 16 first-team players either unavailable due to international selection or injuries, the Men in Black will face Exeter with a young and exciting team as they look to keep up their charge for the Gallagher Premiership play-offs.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made nine changes to the side that fell short against Castres at StoneX Stadium last Sunday, including seven academy graduates across the 23.

Two changes come in the front row with Phil Brantingham graduating from the bench into the starting squad alongside Kapeli Pifeleti who starts in the absence of both Jamie George and Theo Dan. Fraser Balmain continues in the front row from last weekend, making it back-to-back starts at tighthead.

Hugh Tizard is joined by Harry Wilson in the second row in the absence of club captain Maro Itoje who is away on international duty.

With England players also missing from the back row, there’s an opportunity for Max Eke to make his first Premiership start at blindside, alongside fellow academy graduate Nathan Michelow who starts at openside. Juan Martin Gonzalez remains in the side but moves from flanker to number eight.

Van Zyl will captain the side heading to Sandy Park, he’s alongside Louie Johnson who returns from injury to make his first Premiership start in Saracens colours.

Olly Hartley returns to the midfield, and partners Alex Lozowski in the centres. There are also two changes in the back three as Brandon Jackson replaces the injured Rotimi Segun, and Liam Williams comes in for Elliot Daly. Tobias Elliot keeps his spot on the right wing.

Amongst the replacements James Hadfield will make a welcome return from injury, whilst Olamide Sodeke returns from two weeks with England U20s. With injuries and international selection minimising back-row options, Nick Tompkins will provide cover across the loose forwards. Fergus Burke also returns from Scotland training to make an appearance on the bench, alongside Sam Spink who features after playing for Ampthill last weekend.

Carywn Tuipulotu has also joined the club on a short-term loan from Scarlets, and could feature during the Premiership Rugby Cup block.

Van Zyl says this is a great opportunity for the group to show the depth in the squad.

“We are excited for the challenge of going down to Sandy Park this weekend, it's a great place to play and has the potential to be a special day for a young team. Some boys are getting their first proper taste of playing in a Sarries shirt and we can't wait to get stuck in together.”

Saracens Men team to play Exeter Chiefs:

1 Phil Brantingham

2 Kapeli Pifeleti

3 Fraser Balmain

4 Harry Wilson

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Max Eke

7 Nathan Michelow

8 Juan Martin Gonzalez

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

10 Louie Johnson

11 Brandon Jackson

12 Olly Hartley

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Liam Williams

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Alec Clarey

19 Olamide Sodeke

20 Nick Tompkins

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Fergus Burke

23 Sam Spink