Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Harlequins Women vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 15)

24.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Georgiaevans

Second-row Georgia Evans is hoping her side can continue the momentum they found two weeks ago against Harlequins.

A 16-try victory over the Tigers catapulted Saracens into the thick of the play-off hunt, but Evans insists that her side are still looking to fine-tune elements of their performance.

"Against Leicester, passages of our defence and attack were brilliant, but there are still things we've looked at this week. We want to have a clinical edge to make sure those last passes stick or the tackle is made. It's all about piecing it all together and trying to play that perfect game. We're always striving to be better and that's really exciting to be a part of."

Saracens head to the Twickenham Stoop on Saturday, ready to face a Harlequins side who have won their last 10 games on the bounce, and Evans is prepared for a hugely competitive encounter.

"The best thing about playing rugby is challenging yourself against the best and that's what we're ready to do this weekend and have done every week in this league. Quins have got the likes of Kayleigh Powell and Alex Callender who I know from Wales and are exceptional. We're excited to go there, it's going to be a challenge but we want to put down a marker."

With four fixtures left of the regular season, Saracens Women have made a number of changes to the match day squad to take on London rivals Harlequins.

Akina Gondwe starts up front, with Bryony Field coming into the starting XV at hooker, and Kelsey Clifford continuing at tight-head prop.

The second-row sees Rosie Galligan partnered with Louise McMillan, whilst Evans shifts to the back-row, with Gabrielle Senft away with Canada 7s.

May Campbell moves to openside flanker and will co-captain the side, with Poppy Cleall continuing at number 8.

Ella Wyrwas returns to the starting XV at scrum-half, with Amelia MacDougall starting at fly-half, having impressed off the bench against Leicester Tigers.

The centre pairing remains the same as last time out, with Sophie Bridger and Emma Hardy linking up again, whilst the back three sees co-captain Lotte Sharp moving back to the left wing, joined by the returning Alysha Corrigan and Sarah McKenna on the right wing and at fullback respectively.

The replacements see Carmen Tremelling, Chloe Flanagan and Maya Montiel provide the front-row cover, with Bryony Cleall and Sharifa Kasolo both returning to the match day 23.

Tori Sellors and Beth Blacklock also return from injury to take their places amongst the replacements, with Sydney Gregson providing the additional cover in the backs.

With four games left between now and the end of the regular season, Evans is aware that every match is crucial for her side, explaining how much they learnt from the reverse fixture against Harlequins back in November.

"It was a big reality check and learning curve last time we played them. That loss to Quins was a massive wake-up call for us but one that we needed. It has lit a fire in our belly and we know that we have to earn the right to win in these last few games."

Saracens Women's Team vs Harlequins Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe
2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
6.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
7.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell (Co-captain)
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:
16.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Chloe Flanagan
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Maya Montiel
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

SQUAD UPDATE | Exeter Chiefs (A)

Here is an update on player availability as we prepare for the trip to Sandy Park on Saturday. Rotimi Segun: Injured his calf against Castres Olympique, will be out for around 12 weeks. Alex Goode: Still on track to return during Premiership Rugby Cup block. Andy Onyeama-Christie Rehabilitating and on track to return before the […]

23.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
FIXTURE CONFIRMATION | RC Toulon v Saracens Men

Our Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 tie against RC Toulon has now been confirmed. We will travel to Stade Mayol on Saturday 5th April, with kick off at 13:30 (12:30 UK Time). Toulon, who were fourth seeds after winning their pool will host the Men in Black who won two of their group games […]

22.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

