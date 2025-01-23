Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

SQUAD UPDATE | Exeter Chiefs (A)

23.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 23 At 07.47.24
Saracens V Castres Olympique Investec Champions Cup 2024/2025

Here is an update on player availability as we prepare for the trip to Sandy Park on Saturday.

Rotimi Segun:

Injured his calf against Castres Olympique, will be out for around 12 weeks.

Alex Goode:

Still on track to return during Premiership Rugby Cup block.

Andy Onyeama-Christie

Rehabilitating and on track to return before the end of the season.

James Hadfield

Returned to training and is available for selection this weekend.

Jamie George

Has a minor hamstring injury and will be monitored by the Saracens and England medical staff.

Nick Isiekwe

Recovering from a rib injury and will continue to be assessed.

Lucio Cinti

Will be out for around six weeks after injuring his hamstring against Munster.

Rhys Carre

Back issue which is continually being monitored.

Theo McFarland

Recovering from surgery and looking to return at the end of the Premiership Rugby Cup block.

Toby Knight

Suffered a knee injury against Castres, further details to follow after a consultation.

Samson Adejimi

Injured his hamstring playing for Ampthill at the weekend.

Unavailable due to England training camp:

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Theo Dan, Tom Willis

Away Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in international camps:

Scotland:

Fergus Burke

Wales:

Nick Tompkins and Liam Williams

Italy:

Marco Riccioni

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 01 23 At 07.47.24

SQUAD UPDATE | Exeter Chiefs (A)

Here is an update on player availability as we prepare for the trip to Sandy Park on Saturday. Rotimi Segun: Injured his calf against Castres Olympique, will be out for around 12 weeks. Alex Goode: Still on track to return during Premiership Rugby Cup block. Andy Onyeama-Christie Rehabilitating and on track to return before the […]

23.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 21 At 16.03.05

FIXTURE CONFIRMATION | RC Toulon v Saracens Men

Our Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 tie against RC Toulon has now been confirmed. We will travel to Stade Mayol on Saturday 5th April, with kick off at 13:30 (12:30 UK Time). Toulon, who were fourth seeds after winning their pool will host the Men in Black who won two of their group games […]

22.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Pwr Structure

25-26 Women's Season Structure Confirmed

Premiership Women's Rugby have today confirmed the season structure for the 2025-26 season. The 2025-26 Premiership Women's Rugby season will start on the weekend of 25-26 October, four weeks after the Rugby World Cup Final is played at Allianz Stadium. The PWR Cup will also return after a year's hiatus, with Saracens looking to defend […]

21.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners