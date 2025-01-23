SQUAD UPDATE | Exeter Chiefs (A)

Here is an update on player availability as we prepare for the trip to Sandy Park on Saturday.

Rotimi Segun:

Injured his calf against Castres Olympique, will be out for around 12 weeks.

Alex Goode:

Still on track to return during Premiership Rugby Cup block.

Andy Onyeama-Christie

Rehabilitating and on track to return before the end of the season.

James Hadfield

Returned to training and is available for selection this weekend.

Jamie George

Has a minor hamstring injury and will be monitored by the Saracens and England medical staff.

Nick Isiekwe

Recovering from a rib injury and will continue to be assessed.

Lucio Cinti

Will be out for around six weeks after injuring his hamstring against Munster.

Rhys Carre

Back issue which is continually being monitored.

Theo McFarland

Recovering from surgery and looking to return at the end of the Premiership Rugby Cup block.

Toby Knight

Suffered a knee injury against Castres, further details to follow after a consultation.

Samson Adejimi

Injured his hamstring playing for Ampthill at the weekend.

Unavailable due to England training camp:

Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Theo Dan, Tom Willis

Away Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in international camps:

Scotland:

Fergus Burke

Wales:

Nick Tompkins and Liam Williams

Italy:

Marco Riccioni