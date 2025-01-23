SQUAD UPDATE | Exeter Chiefs (A)
Here is an update on player availability as we prepare for the trip to Sandy Park on Saturday.
Rotimi Segun:
Injured his calf against Castres Olympique, will be out for around 12 weeks.
Alex Goode:
Still on track to return during Premiership Rugby Cup block.
Andy Onyeama-Christie
Rehabilitating and on track to return before the end of the season.
James Hadfield
Returned to training and is available for selection this weekend.
Jamie George
Has a minor hamstring injury and will be monitored by the Saracens and England medical staff.
Nick Isiekwe
Recovering from a rib injury and will continue to be assessed.
Lucio Cinti
Will be out for around six weeks after injuring his hamstring against Munster.
Rhys Carre
Back issue which is continually being monitored.
Theo McFarland
Recovering from surgery and looking to return at the end of the Premiership Rugby Cup block.
Toby Knight
Suffered a knee injury against Castres, further details to follow after a consultation.
Samson Adejimi
Injured his hamstring playing for Ampthill at the weekend.
Unavailable due to England training camp:
Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Theo Dan, Tom Willis
Away Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in international camps:
Scotland:
Fergus Burke
Wales:
Nick Tompkins and Liam Williams
Italy:
Marco Riccioni