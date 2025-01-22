FIXTURE CONFIRMATION | RC Toulon v Saracens Men

Our Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 tie against RC Toulon has now been confirmed.

We will travel to Stade Mayol on Saturday 5th April, with kick off at 13:30 (12:30 UK Time).

Toulon, who were fourth seeds after winning their pool will host the Men in Black who won two of their group games against Vodacom Bulls and Stade Francais.

The clubs have met each other on seven occasions, with Sarries coming out on top three times, including once away from home in 2016.

The winners will then advance to the Quarter Final and face Stade Toulousain or Sale Sharks.

Ticketing information will be announced in due course.

Fixture Details:

RC Toulon v Saracens Men

Stade Mayol

Saturday 5th April, 13:30 KO

Investec Champions Cup Round of 16