Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

FIXTURE CONFIRMATION | RC Toulon v Saracens Men

22.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 21 At 16.03.05
Saracens V Vodacom Bulls Investec Champions Cup 2024/2025

Our Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 tie against RC Toulon has now been confirmed.

We will travel to Stade Mayol on Saturday 5th April, with kick off at 13:30 (12:30 UK Time).

Toulon, who were fourth seeds after winning their pool will host the Men in Black who won two of their group games against Vodacom Bulls and Stade Francais.

The clubs have met each other on seven occasions, with Sarries coming out on top three times, including once away from home in 2016.

The winners will then advance to the Quarter Final and face Stade Toulousain or Sale Sharks.

Ticketing information will be announced in due course.

Fixture Details:

RC Toulon v Saracens Men

Stade Mayol

Saturday 5th April, 13:30 KO

Investec Champions Cup Round of 16

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 01 21 At 16.03.05

FIXTURE CONFIRMATION | RC Toulon v Saracens Men

Our Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 tie against RC Toulon has now been confirmed. We will travel to Stade Mayol on Saturday 5th April, with kick off at 13:30 (12:30 UK Time). Toulon, who were fourth seeds after winning their pool will host the Men in Black who won two of their group games […]

22.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Pwr Structure

25-26 Women's Season Structure Confirmed

Premiership Women's Rugby have today confirmed the season structure for the 2025-26 season. The 2025-26 Premiership Women's Rugby season will start on the weekend of 25-26 October, four weeks after the Rugby World Cup Final is played at Allianz Stadium. The PWR Cup will also return after a year's hiatus, with Saracens looking to defend […]

21.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Zrjphoto 0695

LOAN WATCH | Saracens star in Bedfordshire Derby

Ampthill fell short to local rivals Bedford Blues in a game that featured 11 Saracens representatives at Goldington Road. Ampthill had six Saracens in the forwards including a full front row of Sam Crean, Samson Adejimi and Harvey Beaton and a second row of Kennedy Sylvester and Kaden Pearce-Paul. Blindside flanker Max Eke also turned […]

21.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners