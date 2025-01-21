25-26 Women's Season Structure Confirmed

Premiership Women's Rugby have today confirmed the season structure for the 2025-26 season.

The 2025-26 Premiership Women's Rugby season will start on the weekend of 25-26 October, four weeks after the Rugby World Cup Final is played at Allianz Stadium.

The PWR Cup will also return after a year's hiatus, with Saracens looking to defend their title.

The cup competition will run prior to the start of the PWR league campaign, kicking off in mid-August, with the final scheduled to take place 11-12th October, before the league campaign begins a fortnight later.

The PWR semi-finals will take place the weekend of 13-14th June 2025, with the PWR Final taking place on the weekend of Saturday 27-28 June 2026, after 18 rounds of competitive action, and the two semi-finals.

Key Dates:

* PWR Cup kick off - mid-August

* PWR Cup Final - Weekend of 11-12 October

* PWR league kick off - Saturday 25 October

* PWR league semi-finals - 13-14 June 2026

* PWR Final - Weekend of 27-28 June 2026

Amy Walmsley, PWR’s League Operations Manager: “We know that the Rugby World Cup is a generational moment for women’s rugby and will create a huge opportunity for both PWR and our clubs to grow and celebrate with their fans.

“We need the most effective season structure to do that, with the optimum time between the Rugby World Cup Final and our first league match to ensure we capitalise on what we already know will be the biggest and best World Cup ever, whilst also ensuring player welfare with adequate rest across the season."