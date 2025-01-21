Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
25-26 Women's Season Structure Confirmed

21.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Pwr Structure
Saracens Women V Leicester Tigers Women

Premiership Women's Rugby have today confirmed the season structure for the 2025-26 season.

The 2025-26 Premiership Women's Rugby season will start on the weekend of 25-26 October, four weeks after the Rugby World Cup Final is played at Allianz Stadium.

The PWR Cup will also return after a year's hiatus, with Saracens looking to defend their title.

The cup competition will run prior to the start of the PWR league campaign, kicking off in mid-August, with the final scheduled to take place 11-12th October, before the league campaign begins a fortnight later.

The PWR semi-finals will take place the weekend of 13-14th June 2025, with the PWR Final taking place on the weekend of Saturday 27-28 June 2026, after 18 rounds of competitive action, and the two semi-finals.

Key Dates:

* PWR Cup kick off - mid-August

* PWR Cup Final - Weekend of 11-12 October

* PWR league kick off - Saturday 25 October

* PWR league semi-finals - 13-14 June 2026

* PWR Final - Weekend of 27-28 June 2026

Amy Walmsley, PWR’s League Operations Manager: “We know that the Rugby World Cup is a generational moment for women’s rugby and will create a huge opportunity for both PWR and our clubs to grow and celebrate with their fans.

“We need the most effective season structure to do that, with the optimum time between the Rugby World Cup Final and our first league match to ensure we capitalise on what we already know will be the biggest and best World Cup ever, whilst also ensuring player welfare with adequate rest across the season."

Premiership Women's Rugby have today confirmed the season structure for the 2025-26 season. The 2025-26 Premiership Women's Rugby season will start on the weekend of 25-26 October, four weeks after the Rugby World Cup Final is played at Allianz Stadium. The PWR Cup will also return after a year's hiatus, with Saracens looking to defend

Zrjphoto 0695

LOAN WATCH | Saracens star in Bedfordshire Derby

Ampthill fell short to local rivals Bedford Blues in a game that featured 11 Saracens representatives at Goldington Road. Ampthill had six Saracens in the forwards including a full front row of Sam Crean, Samson Adejimi and Harvey Beaton and a second row of Kennedy Sylvester and Kaden Pearce-Paul. Blindside flanker Max Eke also turned […]

21.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 20 At 09.30.24

Phil Morrow to join England Rugby

Saracens can today announce that Performance Director Phil Morrow will leave the club to join England Rugby at the end of the season. Morrow, who originally joined in 2011 has overseen the most successful period in Saracens’ history, winning five Premiership titles, three European crowns, an Anglo-Welsh Cup and also the return to the top […]

20.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

