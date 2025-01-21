LOAN WATCH | Saracens star in Bedfordshire Derby

Ampthill fell short to local rivals Bedford Blues in a game that featured 11 Saracens representatives at Goldington Road.

Ampthill had six Saracens in the forwards including a full front row of Sam Crean, Samson Adejimi and Harvey Beaton and a second row of Kennedy Sylvester and Kaden Pearce-Paul. Blindside flanker Max Eke also turned out for the A’s rounding off the Sarries representatives in the pack.

A half-back combination of Charlie Bracken and the returning Louie Johnson was a welcome sight for fans of the North Londoners. In the centres, Sam Spink lined up alongside Ampthill’s Fraser Strachan, with Josh Hallett named amongst the replacements. Then in the backfield, Brandon Jackson rounded off the Saracens selection in the A’s squad.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be for the visitors as Ampthill lost 45-24 against a strong Bedford side. However, all points for the A’s did come from Saracens representatives. With tries from Charlie Bracken, Harvey Beaton and Brandon Jackson as well as a 100% conversion rate from Louie Johnson, Ampthill pushed the Blues throughout the game but the hosts prevailed continuing their Championship charge

Johnson kicked off the scoring off the tee with an early three points on his return to competitive action following over two months on the sidelines. Charlie Bracken then managed to dot down with a clever pick-and-go to bring Ampthill back into the fixture, with Harvey Beaton and Brandon Jackson also both scoring in the second half.

Ampthill now face Chinnor next weekend in a crucial tie heading into the business end of the campaign.

Photo Credit: Zachariah Levens