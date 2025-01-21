Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
LOAN WATCH | Saracens star in Bedfordshire Derby

21.01.25
Ampthill fell short to local rivals Bedford Blues in a game that featured 11 Saracens representatives at Goldington Road.

Ampthill had six Saracens in the forwards including a full front row of Sam Crean, Samson Adejimi and Harvey Beaton and a second row of Kennedy Sylvester and Kaden Pearce-Paul. Blindside flanker Max Eke also turned out for the A’s rounding off the Sarries representatives in the pack.

A half-back combination of Charlie Bracken and the returning Louie Johnson was a welcome sight for fans of the North Londoners. In the centres, Sam Spink lined up alongside Ampthill’s Fraser Strachan, with Josh Hallett named amongst the replacements. Then in the backfield, Brandon Jackson rounded off the Saracens selection in the A’s squad.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be for the visitors as Ampthill lost 45-24 against a strong Bedford side. However, all points for the A’s did come from Saracens representatives. With tries from Charlie Bracken, Harvey Beaton and Brandon Jackson as well as a 100% conversion rate from Louie Johnson, Ampthill pushed the Blues throughout the game but the hosts prevailed continuing their Championship charge

Johnson kicked off the scoring off the tee with an early three points on his return to competitive action following over two months on the sidelines. Charlie Bracken then managed to dot down with a clever pick-and-go to bring Ampthill back into the fixture, with Harvey Beaton and Brandon Jackson also both scoring in the second half.

Ampthill now face Chinnor next weekend in a crucial tie heading into the business end of the campaign.

Photo Credit: Zachariah Levens

 

