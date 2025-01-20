Phil Morrow to join England Rugby

Saracens can today announce that Performance Director Phil Morrow will leave the club to join England Rugby at the end of the season.

Morrow, who originally joined in 2011 has overseen the most successful period in Saracens’ history, winning five Premiership titles, three European crowns, an Anglo-Welsh Cup and also the return to the top flight by winning the Championship.

Phil has had a number of roles at StoneX Stadium including General Manager, Performance Director and Head of Athletic Performance, and has worked with Director of Rugby Mark McCall for over 20 years.

He oversaw the development of ‘The Class of 2008’ featuring the likes of Owen Farrell, Jamie George and Maro Itoje, who all went on to become international regulars with England and the British & Irish Lions.

He also joined the Lions in 2017 as part of their coaching team for the tour of New Zealand.

Morrow paid tribute to Saracens as he prepares to make the move to Allianz Stadium.

"I want to express my gratitude to Saracens' ownership for making this opportunity possible. I’d also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Mark McCall. Having worked with Mark on and off for 20 years, he has been both an incredible colleague and a close friend. His support in this decision means a great deal to me.

It’s difficult to put into words the positive impact he has had not only on my career, but also on me as a person. When I joined Saracens in 2011, I could not have imagined the impact it would have on me and my family, I will be forever grateful.

I’d also like to thank Dominic Silvester and Nigel Wray, if it was not for their understanding and support, I would not have been able to take this opportunity. I thank them for their support and for their friendship over the years."

Director of Rugby Mark McCall acknowledged Morrow’s huge contribution to the club.

"Phil’s leadership and expertise as Saracens’ Performance Director have been transformative. He has been central to all the club has achieved since he joined in 2011.

Phil has a deep understanding of athletic performance and what people need to play at the highest level. What sets him apart is his capacity to shape an environment that people want to work in every day.

On a personal level I greatly value Phil’s friendship. His loyalty, wisdom and trust over the many years we have worked together is something I will always remember.

We have loved how Phil’s family have been on this journey with him. His two sons -Ben and Daniel- have grown up at the club; they -and his wife Julie- will forever be part of the Saracens Family.

Phil will leave behind a first-class performance team ready to drive the next evolution of this club. We are excited to see what this group can achieve.

We wish Phil every success as he takes on this new challenge with England.”

Saracens will announce a replacement in due course.