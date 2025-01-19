MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 24-32 Castres Olympique

Saracens were beaten by Castres Olympique in the final round of the Investec Champions Cup pool stages at the StoneX Stadium.

With both teams looking to qualify for the Round of 16 in the best seeding possible, the Anglo-French clash proved to be a back-and-forth affair until the very end. However, braces from Ben Earl and Theo Dan weren’t enough to give Sarries the win in front of a packed out StoneX.

The game didn’t get off to the right start for the hosts as the French outfit struck inside the first few minutes. Andrea Cocagi took the Men in Black by surprise with a hard line through the Sarries midfield from halfway. After being dragged down 10 metres from the line, Feibyan Tukino took on possession and forced his way over for an early score.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to strike back, however. After regathering their own kick-off, Saracens forced their way inside the Castres 22. Carries from Hugh Tizard and Tom Willis left the visitors scrambling, and after picking up a penalty five metres out, Theo Dan made Castres pay, crashing over off a quick tap penalty to level proceedings.

The hosts then proved dominant at scrum time, producing back-to-back scrum penalties that marched the visitors back into their 22m. A half break from Fergus Burke continued to raise decibel levels around the StoneX, but as the hosts looked to play the ball out wide, Castres disrupted the chance and regain possession with a counterattack taking them back up to halfway.

In what was proving to be a back-and-forth affair, it was the Castres midfield that once again unlocked the Saracens defence. After a quick tap penalty from ten metres out, the visitors went out wide, with their captain Adrien Seguret cutting back in on a dangerous line to bundle over for Castres second score.

Once again, Saracens looked for a reply and came close to getting another immediate response. Ben Earl snatched the ball at the tail of a Castres lineout sparking another charge into the French side’s 22. After slick hands from the Sarries backline, Juan Martin Gonzalez was brought down inches from the line just before a knock-on stifled the chance to add another score.

However, the scrum dominance continued for the Men in Black, with Sarries turning possession over at set-piece on Castres line. This allowed for the forward pack to punch more holes in the visitor’s defence before Earl crashed over with five minutes left of the half reducing the deficit to two points.

Just before the break, Saracens were handed an opportunity to head into the sheds with the lead. With Castres caught offside, Elliot Daly headed for the corner. The pack then produced a well drilled catch and drive giving Ben Earl the chance to add to his earlier score at the back of the rolling maul. The conversion from Alex Lozowski then signalled half-time, with the hosts holding a five point lead.

Saracens came flying out the blocks in the second half, re-gathering the kick-off and launching a dangerous attack. However, Castres were wise to it, producing a strong defensive set before turning the ball over and picking up a penalty inside the Sarries half. Louis le Brun chose to slot the three points narrowing the hosts advantage early on.

The Men in Black returned to their working formula soon after in an attempt to bag a crucial try bonus point. After picking up a penalty in the French sides’ half, Daly once again found touch. The catch and drive continued to work wonders for Sarries with Dan crashing over for his second of the afternoon.

The visitors refused to roll over though scoring a well worked score five minutes later. After an abrasive carry from Raisuqe, the winger managed to offload to Chabouni who managed to sneak over from five metres out. The missed conversion however still gave Saracens a two-point lead.

As the game ticked over the hour mark, Castres produced a special score to regain the lead. Replacement scrum-half, Santiago Arata initiated the attack with a 50 metre solo dash from out of nowhere. With quick ball available to them, the visitors worked the hands allowing for Seguret to go over unopposed.

A lengthy stoppage then ensued as replacement Toby Knight was treated for an injury on the pitch. The flanker received a warm reception from the StoneX crowd as he was stretchered off the pitch with seven minutes left on the clock.

Multiple chances came and went for Saracens to produce a last-minute comeback; however it would be Castres who would get the last say. Louis le Bruin slotted a vital penalty with minutes left on the clock to take Saracens out of bonus point reach.

The Men in Black now turn their attention to Premiership Rugby Cup as they host Ealing Trailfinders on Saturday 1st February.