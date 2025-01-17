TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Castres Olympique (ICC - Rd 4)

Rotimi Segun says he is honoured to become the latest centurion when he joins the Saracens 100 Club against Castres Olympique on Sunday.

The winger will lead the team out for his 100th appearance, and will bring up three figures in a decisive Investec Champions Cup pool tie that will see both teams battle for a in the knockout stages.

After losing narrowly to Munster in a hard-hitting battle last Saturday at Thomond Park, Saracens will look to make amends in a crucial game which could guarantee the North Londoners a home round of 16 tie if they can secure the win.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall makes six changes from the side that fell short in Limerick last weekend, with three of them coming in the front row. Having come off the bench against Munster, Eroni Mawi and Theo Dan will start this Sunday. Fraser Balmain also joins the pair at tighthead, making his first Champions Cup appearance of the season.

After being named England captain in the week, Saracens skipper Maro Itoje lines up in the second row alongside the returning Hugh Tizard. The pair pack down in front of an unchanged back row featuring England call-up Tom Willis at eight.

Ivan Van Zyl links up with Fergus Burke at scrum-half and fly-half respectively, the centres also remain unchanged, with Nick Tompkins partnering Alex Lozowski in the midfield.

The two changes to the backline come out wide, with Segun and Tobias Elliot returning on the wings in place of Lucio Cinti and Liam Williams who both picked up knocks in Ireland. Elliot Daly continues at full-back.

Amongst the replacements there is a returning Toby Knight, alongside a potential Champions Cup debut for 19-year-old Angus Hall. Marco Riccioni will also mark his 50th club appearance upon his arrival off the bench.

Segun is delighted to make his 100th appearance for the club in this all-important match.

“When I made my debut against Scarlets in the LV Cup I never believed I’d make it to 100. There’s been so many ups and downs during my journey here, but Sunday will certainly be a special memory.

I've been so lucky to rub shoulders with some incredible players and friends throughout my time here, so to run out with many of them on Sunday in a crucial Champions Cup tie is really exciting.”

Saracens Men team to play Castres Olympique:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Theo Dan

3 Fraser Balmain

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Phil Brantingham

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Nathan Michelow

20 Toby Knight

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Olly Hartley

23 Angus Hall