Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Castres Olympique (ICC - Rd 4)

17.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Rugby
Saracens V Vodacom Bulls Investec Champions Cup 2024/2025

Rotimi Segun says he is honoured to become the latest centurion when he joins the Saracens 100 Club against Castres Olympique on Sunday.

The winger will lead the team out for his 100th appearance, and will bring up three figures in a decisive Investec Champions Cup pool tie that will see both teams battle for a in the knockout stages.

After losing narrowly to Munster in a hard-hitting battle last Saturday at Thomond Park, Saracens will look to make amends in a crucial game which could guarantee the North Londoners a home round of 16 tie if they can secure the win.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall makes six changes from the side that fell short in Limerick last weekend, with three of them coming in the front row. Having come off the bench against Munster, Eroni Mawi and Theo Dan will start this Sunday. Fraser Balmain also joins the pair at tighthead, making his first Champions Cup appearance of the season.

After being named England captain in the week, Saracens skipper Maro Itoje lines up in the second row alongside the returning Hugh Tizard. The pair pack down in front of an unchanged back row featuring England call-up Tom Willis at eight.

Ivan Van Zyl links up with Fergus Burke at scrum-half and fly-half respectively, the centres also remain unchanged, with Nick Tompkins partnering Alex Lozowski in the midfield.

The two changes to the backline come out wide, with Segun and Tobias Elliot returning on the wings in place of Lucio Cinti and Liam Williams who both picked up knocks in Ireland. Elliot Daly continues at full-back.

Amongst the replacements there is a returning Toby Knight, alongside a potential Champions Cup debut for 19-year-old Angus Hall. Marco Riccioni will also mark his 50th club appearance upon his arrival off the bench.

Segun is delighted to make his 100th appearance for the club in this all-important match.

“When I made my debut against Scarlets in the LV Cup I never believed I’d make it to 100. There’s been so many ups and downs during my journey here, but Sunday will certainly be a special memory.

I've been so lucky to rub shoulders with some incredible players and friends throughout my time here, so to run out with many of them on Sunday in a crucial Champions Cup tie is really exciting.”

Saracens Men team to play Castres Olympique:

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Theo Dan

3 Fraser Balmain

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Phil Brantingham

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Nathan Michelow

20 Toby Knight

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Olly Hartley

23 Angus Hall

News

See all news
Saracens V Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Rugby

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Castres Olympique (ICC - Rd 4)

Rotimi Segun says he is honoured to become the latest centurion when he joins the Saracens 100 Club against Castres Olympique on Sunday. The winger will lead the team out for his 100th appearance, and will bring up three figures in a decisive Investec Champions Cup pool tie that will see both teams battle for […]

17.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears U18 Play Saracens U18 040125

Team News | Saracens Men U18 Vs Exeter Chiefs U18 (Acad League R3)

Academy Coach Sean Maitland expresses the excitement around the group as the U18s face Exeter Chiefs U18 at the StoneX Stadium this weekend. In a bid to continue their unbeaten run, Saracens head home for the first time this U18 campaign to face Exeter Chiefs who travel out of Devon for their first away game […]

16.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
England V Wales U20 Six Nations

Three Saracens named in England U20 squad Vs Bath United

Jack Bracken and Olamide Sodeke will both start for England U20 on Friday at the Rec, with uncapped Reggie Hammick named amongst the replacements. All three were involved in the behind-closed-doors game against Cambridge last weekend in which England walked away 33-59 victors. Harlequins scrum-half Lucas Friday will lead out Mapletoft’s squad as captain for […]

15.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners