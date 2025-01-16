Team News | Saracens Men U18 Vs Exeter Chiefs U18 (Acad League R3)

Academy Coach Sean Maitland expresses the excitement around the group as the U18s face Exeter Chiefs U18 at the StoneX Stadium this weekend.

In a bid to continue their unbeaten run, Saracens head home for the first time this U18 campaign to face Exeter Chiefs who travel out of Devon for their first away game of the season.

The Chiefs are yet to rack up a win, with home losses to both Bath and Harlequins recorded in the opening two rounds, therefore the visitors will be keen to upset on the road to keep their chances of a good placement in the Southern bracket alive.

Head Coach, U18 Jack Pattinson makes two changes to the starting XV that beat the Cherry and Whites seven days prior. One of those changes does come in the front row as Alan Poku switches with Gabriel Registe in the match-day squad. Registe partners Owen Gillett and James Talamai.

Mathis Dehauteur and Lewis Golding continue to line up in the second row for the third consecutive game. The duo pack down in front of an alternated back row. After impressing off the bench in the last two games Henry Dargan lines up alongside captain Jack Marshall and Matthew Branch-Holland who completes the forwards.

Pattinson has then gone on to name an unchanged backline, with Charlie Heard combining with Finn Keylock at half-back. Vice-captain Ryan Jones who scored the bonus point score against Gloucester starts alongside Alex Mason in the midfield. Zac Finch who also dotted down last weekend resumes on the left wing, with England’s Noah Caluori and Ben Morrow completing the back three.

Amongst the replacements there’s a potential Academy League debut for Seva Kava, having played in the U17 game last week on his return from injury.

Maitland is excited to see his team out on the StoneX surface this weekend.

“The boys managed to grind out a tough win last weekend which was a beneficial experience for this group. Now with the chance to head to the StoneX, all the boys are so excited about playing at home for the first time. We know it will be a different challenge from the first two games but this competition is a sprint so we need to enjoy every moment of it.

I know that a few senior players will be heading down to support the boys which will mean a lot to this group. It also shows the family nature of this club as everyone looks to support each other in respective competitions."

Saracens U18 side to face Bristol Bears U18

1 Owen Gillett

2 James Talamai

3 Gabriel Registe

4 Mathis Dehauteur

5 Lewis Golding

6 Henry Dargan

7 Jack Marshall (c)

8 Matthew Branch-Holland

9 Charlie Heard

10 Finn Keylock

11 Zac Finch

12 Ryan Jones (vc)

13 Alex Mason

14 Noah Caluori

15 Ben Morrow

Replacements

16 Charlie Kingsford

17 Alan Poku

18 Jack Murphy

19 AJ Henry

20 Ashton Ilincic

21 Patrick Keaveney

22 Seva Kava

23 Tai Alleyne