Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Team News | Saracens Men U18 Vs Exeter Chiefs U18 (Acad League R3)

16.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears U18 Play Saracens U18 040125
Bristol Bears U18 Play Saracens U18 040125

Academy Coach Sean Maitland expresses the excitement around the group as the U18s face Exeter Chiefs U18 at the StoneX Stadium this weekend.

In a bid to continue their unbeaten run, Saracens head home for the first time this U18 campaign to face Exeter Chiefs who travel out of Devon for their first away game of the season.

The Chiefs are yet to rack up a win, with home losses to both Bath and Harlequins recorded in the opening two rounds, therefore the visitors will be keen to upset on the road to keep their chances of a good placement in the Southern bracket alive.

Head Coach, U18 Jack Pattinson makes two changes to the starting XV that beat the Cherry and Whites seven days prior. One of those changes does come in the front row as Alan Poku switches with Gabriel Registe in the match-day squad. Registe partners Owen Gillett and James Talamai.

Mathis Dehauteur and Lewis Golding continue to line up in the second row for the third consecutive game. The duo pack down in front of an alternated back row. After impressing off the bench in the last two games Henry Dargan lines up alongside captain Jack Marshall and Matthew Branch-Holland who completes the forwards.

Pattinson has then gone on to name an unchanged backline, with Charlie Heard combining with Finn Keylock at half-back. Vice-captain Ryan Jones who scored the bonus point score against Gloucester starts alongside Alex Mason in the midfield. Zac Finch who also dotted down last weekend resumes on the left wing, with England’s Noah Caluori and Ben Morrow completing the back three.

Amongst the replacements there’s a potential Academy League debut for Seva Kava, having played in the U17 game last week on his return from injury.

Maitland is excited to see his team out on the StoneX surface this weekend.

“The boys managed to grind out a tough win last weekend which was a beneficial experience for this group. Now with the chance to head to the StoneX, all the boys are so excited about playing at home for the first time. We know it will be a different challenge from the first two games but this competition is a sprint so we need to enjoy every moment of it.

I know that a few senior players will be heading down to support the boys which will mean a lot to this group. It also shows the family nature of this club as everyone looks to support each other in respective competitions."

Saracens U18 side to face Bristol Bears U18

 

1 Owen Gillett

 

2 James Talamai

 

3 Gabriel Registe

 

4 Mathis Dehauteur

 

5 Lewis Golding

 

6 Henry Dargan

 

7 Jack Marshall (c)

 

8 Matthew Branch-Holland

 

9 Charlie Heard

 

10 Finn Keylock

 

11 Zac Finch

 

12 Ryan Jones (vc)

 

13 Alex Mason

 

14 Noah Caluori

 

15 Ben Morrow

 

Replacements

 

16 Charlie Kingsford

 

17 Alan Poku

 

18 Jack Murphy

 

19 AJ Henry

 

20 Ashton Ilincic

 

21 Patrick Keaveney

 

22 Seva Kava

 

23 Tai Alleyne

