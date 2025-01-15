Our Partners
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Three Saracens named in England U20 squad Vs Bath United

15.01.25
England V Wales U20 Six Nations
World Rugby U20 Championship 2024: South Africa V England

Jack Bracken and Olamide Sodeke will both start for England U20 on Friday at the Rec, with uncapped Reggie Hammick named amongst the replacements.

All three were involved in the behind-closed-doors game against Cambridge last weekend in which England walked away 33-59 victors.

Harlequins scrum-half Lucas Friday will lead out Mapletoft’s squad as captain for the first time this weekend. The Trinity School graduate made an impact in an U20 shirt in last year’s World Rugby U20 Championship winning campaign, since earning his Gallagher Premiership and Premiership Rugby Cup debuts for his club.

Friday is one of three changes to the England backline that defeated Cambridge Rugby 59-33 in Bedford last week, with Sale Sharks’ Ollie Davies partnering the former in the half-backs and Nick Lilley joining Exeter Chiefs clubmate Nic Allison in midfield.

2024 World Rugby U20 Championship winners Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby), Olamide Sodeke (Saracens) and Junior Kpoku (Racing 92) earn starting berths as three of four alterations to the pack alongside Bath Rugby’s Kepu Tuipulotu starting at hooker.

Mark Mapletoft said: “This week, preparations have begun to accelerate with the Six Nations over the horizon, but our focus fully remains on the task at hand at The Rec. The game will be the perfect preparation in our approach for a big occasion under the lights.

“With our Brotherhood expanding in numbers this week, we’re excited to have Archie [McParland] and Junior [Kpoku] join the team ahead of a busy period. Their experience will be invaluable to their teammates and they’re keen to stake their claim in an extremely competitive environment.

“The relentlessness that characterised the boys’ performance against Cambridge is what we’ll continue to we demand this week and then into the Six Nations. Their performance exceeded expectations, and we want more of the same this Friday.”

England U20 Men team to face Bath United (includes current club, community club and U20 caps) 

15 Jack Kinder (Leicester Tigers, Silhillians RUFC, uncapped)

14 Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans, 5 caps)

13 Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs, Ivybridge RFC, uncapped)

12 Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs, Bishops Diocesan College, uncapped)

11 Charlie Griffin (Bath Rugby, Rosslyn Park, uncapped)

10 Ollie Davies (Sale Sharks, Macclesfield Rugby Club, uncapped)

9 Lucas Friday (c) (Harlequins, Bromley RFC, 6 caps)

1 Oli Scola (Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, uncapped)

2 Kepu Tuipulotu (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, uncapped)

3 Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 9 caps)

4 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 11 caps) 

5 Junior Kpoku (Racing 92, Saracens Amateurs, 11 caps)

6 George Timmins (Bath Rugby, Market Harborough RUFC, 2 caps)

7 Sam Williams (Leicester Tigers, Nottingham Corsairs RFC, uncapped)

8 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St. Peter’s RFC, 9 caps)

Replacements

16 Louie Gulley (Exeter Chiefs, Crediton RFC, uncapped)

17 Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, Guildford RFC, uncapped)

18 Tye Raymont (Sale Sharks, West Park Leeds RFC, uncapped)

19 Tom Burrow (Sale Sharks, Morley RUFC, uncapped)

20 Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, uncapped)

21 Jos Gilmore (Sale Sharks, Sandbach RUFC, uncapped)

22 Reggie Hammick (Saracens, Saints Rugby Peregian, uncapped) 

23 Dom Hanson (Sale Sharks, Stockport RFC, uncapped)

24 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 5 caps)

25 Campbell Ridl (Exeter Chiefs, Sharks, uncapped)

26 Toby Wilson (Sale Sharks, Macclesfield RUFC, uncapped)

27 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 10 caps)

