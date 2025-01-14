Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saracens Foundation Updates

14.01.25
THE SARACENS FOUNDATION IS TURNING 25!

On Sunday 19th of January, the Saracens Foundation is turning 25 and celebrating delivering life changing work for a quarter of a century! This year is a milestone year for the Saracens Foundation and there are a number of ways you can get involved to support us.

THE SARACENS CHARITY DINNER

On Wednesday the 26th of March, the Saracens Charity Dinner is back at StoneX Stadium. This year’s event will be celebrating the Silver Anniversary of the Foundation, looking back at the legacy of the club and charity in the local community. You can expect a fantastic night of fundraising, entertainment, Saracens icons and a lot of familiar faces in the room. We are on sale with a very special Player Package until the 19th of January, which will guarantee you a Saracens Star from the last 25 years will sit with you and enjoy the dinner with you. After the 19th, you’ll have to wait until the night of the Dinner to be in with a chance of enjoying the night with a player on your table. Email BridgetAllan@ saracens.net to find out more or book now.

THE SARACENS FOUNDATION IMPACT REPORT 2023-2024

We are really excited to release the Foundation’s Impact Report for our previous financial year! To check out what we have been up to and to find out why the Foundation is so important to the local community, scan the QR code!

LORD’S SLEEPOUT

This year, the Foundation in collaboration with the Club Cricket Charity, are taking part in a SleepOut at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday 27th February. This is a once in a lifetime event, where you can challenge yourself to spend a night under the stars and in the elements to raise money for the Foundation and the Club Cricket Charity! We are being ambitious with this event, looking to recruit 500 sleepers from a number of different organisations, all of whom recognise the importance of sport and how it can transform lives.

To get involved, find out more information, or sign up to participate please email emmawilson@saracens.net or visit our website!

FIXTURE CONFIRMATION | RC Toulon v Saracens Men

Our Investec Champions Cup Round of 16 tie against RC Toulon has now been confirmed. We will travel to Stade Mayol on Saturday 5th April, with kick off at 13:30 (12:30 UK Time). Toulon, who were fourth seeds after winning their pool will host the Men in Black who won two of their group games […]

22.01.25
25-26 Women's Season Structure Confirmed

Premiership Women's Rugby have today confirmed the season structure for the 2025-26 season. The 2025-26 Premiership Women's Rugby season will start on the weekend of 25-26 October, four weeks after the Rugby World Cup Final is played at Allianz Stadium. The PWR Cup will also return after a year's hiatus, with Saracens looking to defend […]

21.01.25
Zrjphoto 0695

LOAN WATCH | Saracens star in Bedfordshire Derby

Ampthill fell short to local rivals Bedford Blues in a game that featured 11 Saracens representatives at Goldington Road. Ampthill had six Saracens in the forwards including a full front row of Sam Crean, Samson Adejimi and Harvey Beaton and a second row of Kennedy Sylvester and Kaden Pearce-Paul. Blindside flanker Max Eke also turned […]

21.01.25
