Saracens Foundation Updates

THE SARACENS FOUNDATION IS TURNING 25!

On Sunday 19th of January, the Saracens Foundation is turning 25 and celebrating delivering life changing work for a quarter of a century! This year is a milestone year for the Saracens Foundation and there are a number of ways you can get involved to support us.

THE SARACENS CHARITY DINNER

On Wednesday the 26th of March, the Saracens Charity Dinner is back at StoneX Stadium. This year’s event will be celebrating the Silver Anniversary of the Foundation, looking back at the legacy of the club and charity in the local community. You can expect a fantastic night of fundraising, entertainment, Saracens icons and a lot of familiar faces in the room. We are on sale with a very special Player Package until the 19th of January, which will guarantee you a Saracens Star from the last 25 years will sit with you and enjoy the dinner with you. After the 19th, you’ll have to wait until the night of the Dinner to be in with a chance of enjoying the night with a player on your table. Email BridgetAllan@ saracens.net to find out more or book now.