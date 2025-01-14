Saracens Foundation Updates
THE SARACENS FOUNDATION IS TURNING 25!
On Sunday 19th of January, the Saracens Foundation is turning 25 and celebrating delivering life changing work for a quarter of a century! This year is a milestone year for the Saracens Foundation and there are a number of ways you can get involved to support us.
THE SARACENS CHARITY DINNER
On Wednesday the 26th of March, the Saracens Charity Dinner is back at StoneX Stadium. This year’s event will be celebrating the Silver Anniversary of the Foundation, looking back at the legacy of the club and charity in the local community. You can expect a fantastic night of fundraising, entertainment, Saracens icons and a lot of familiar faces in the room. We are on sale with a very special Player Package until the 19th of January, which will guarantee you a Saracens Star from the last 25 years will sit with you and enjoy the dinner with you. After the 19th, you’ll have to wait until the night of the Dinner to be in with a chance of enjoying the night with a player on your table. Email BridgetAllan@ saracens.net to find out more or book now.
THE SARACENS FOUNDATION IMPACT REPORT 2023-2024
We are really excited to release the Foundation’s Impact Report for our previous financial year! To check out what we have been up to and to find out why the Foundation is so important to the local community, scan the QR code!
LORD’S SLEEPOUT
This year, the Foundation in collaboration with the Club Cricket Charity, are taking part in a SleepOut at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Thursday 27th February. This is a once in a lifetime event, where you can challenge yourself to spend a night under the stars and in the elements to raise money for the Foundation and the Club Cricket Charity! We are being ambitious with this event, looking to recruit 500 sleepers from a number of different organisations, all of whom recognise the importance of sport and how it can transform lives.
To get involved, find out more information, or sign up to participate please email emmawilson@saracens.net or visit our website!