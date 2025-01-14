Saracens Multi-Academy Trust News

Last August a community school in the heart of central Hendon became the first primary school to join Saracens Multi-Academy Trust (Saracens MAT). The school, with over 100 years of history, is unique in having an on-site children’s centre as well as a nursery.

This provision is fundamental to establishing strong relationships with the local community. Schools in Saracens MAT are not rugby schools but being connected to the wider Saracens family brings manifold benefits. Pupils at Saracens High School have enjoyed access to mentoring and work experience, while learning in both schools has been enhanced by generous donations.

The leaders of Saracens Bell Lane Children’s Centre have identified a need among families for a toy library to aid the infants’ development. We are looking to Sarries fans to show their support and donate towards this local initiative.