Six Saracens named in England Guinness Six Nations squad

Saracens Men have had six players named in the England training squad for the upcoming Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship.

Maro Itoje is named as the new captain, becoming the 136th player to hold the role since Frederick Stokes first led an England side in 1871. Itoje will be supported by vice-captains Ellis Genge and Jamie George. Ben Earl, Theo Dan, Tom Willis and Elliot Daly have also been named in the squad.

The 36-player squad – consisting of 20 forwards and 16 backs – will gather at the Honda England Rugby Performance Centre, Pennyhill Park, next Tuesday (21 January) before flying to Girona to begin their preparations for the Guinness Men’s Six Nations Championship.

"I’ve selected a squad where every player brings something unique to the group," said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“The Six Nations is always a fiercely contested and exciting tournament, and this year will be no exception.

“We’re looking forward to the squad coming together in Girona to kick off our preparations for the opening challenge against Ireland in Dublin."

On naming Maro Itoje as England captain, Borthwick added:

“With 88 England caps, Maro has been a central figure in this squad for many years, bringing a vast amount of experience both on and off the field.

“He’s a calm, influential leader, renowned for his commitment to upholding high standards and his ability to motivate those around him.

“His strong rapport with the squad and coaches, combined with his leadership experience at Saracens, makes him ideally placed to take on this responsibility.

"I’d like to recognise the outstanding leadership of Jamie George, whose contributions as captain have been significant and will continue to play an important role as a vice-captain.

Speaking about his appointment as England captain Itoje said:

“I am incredibly humbled and honoured to have been asked by Steve to be England captain. It’s a truly incredible privilege for both me and my family, and I feel grateful to have been given this opportunity.

“With the role comes a great deal of responsibility, but I’m at a point in my career where I feel ready to give my all to serve the team and the fans with the captaincy, and also produce my best on the field.

“It’s reassuring to know there is a group of senior players to support me and help build on the achievements of Jamie, who has led the team brilliantly and who has been a great friend and leader for so many years.

“I am excited by the squad of players we have, who are all hungry for success, and I look forward to leading them out for the forthcoming Six Nations.”

Following the clash with Ireland, Steve Borthwick’s team will face France at Allianz Stadium on Saturday 8 February (kick-off 4.45pm GMT), before taking on Scotland at the same venue on Saturday 22 February (kick-off 4.45pm GMT).

England then host Italy at Allianz Stadium on Sunday 9 March (kick-off 3pm GMT), with their final match of the Championship taking them to Cardiff to face Wales on Saturday 15 March (kick-off 4.45pm GMT).