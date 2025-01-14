Our Partners
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Head-to-Head | Saracens vs Castres Olympique

14.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens host French side Castres this Sunday for the final pool match of their Investec Champions Cup campaign. With both teams vying for qualification, the visitors arrive in their best form of the season, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter at the StoneX.

It will be the last chance to see Saracens' international contingent before the Six Nations, with the Men in Black aiming to secure both a home Round of 16 and a potential home Quarter-Final clash.

With Northampton Saints already qualified in Pool C, only three spots remain in the Round of 16. Saracens and Castres currently occupy the final two, but the outcome could shift with the top four sides facing off in a blockbuster final round.

Castres travel to North London on the back of one of their biggest wins of the season, defeating Vodacom Bulls in France. Remy Baget, who scored a hat-trick in that Champions Cup clash, heads to the StoneX in strong form, having notched five tries in his last three games. The 27-year-old winger will face stiff competition from Williams, Daly, Elliot, Segun, and Cinti in Saracens’ backline.

In midfield, All Black Jack Goodhue is set to start. The New Zealand international, who also scored against the Bulls, could line up against Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski in what promises to be a fascinating midfield tussle.

At half-back, exciting Uruguayan Santiago Arata will steer the ship for Castres. Having burst on the international scene last year as a livewire scrum-half, Arata has continued his form into the domestic calendar with the opportunity to battle it out with fellow international Ivan Van Zyl this weekend.

In the pack, Castres boast powerful forwards, none more so than Leone Nakawara. The Fijian, a Champions Cup veteran with nearly 50 appearances for Glasgow, Racing 92, Toulon, and Castres in the competition, will face an in-form Saracens pack led by Maro Itoje and Nick Isiekwe.

Tickets are selling fast for this European clash—be sure to secure your seat at the StoneX Stadium here!

