Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Saracens Men v Castres Olympique | Permutations

13.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 12.46.25
A View Of Investec Champions Cup Branding On A Saracens Jersey 7/12/2024

Saracens Men will sign off the Investec Champions Cup group stages at home to Castres Olympique on Sunday, with qualification for the knockout rounds on the line.

After beating Vodacom Bulls and Stade Francais as well as leaving Munster with a losing bonus point, Sarries currently sit third in the group heading in to the final round of fixtures.

Saracens will progress to the knockouts unless Stade Francais beat Vodacom Bulls by more than 49 points at Loftus Versfeld. We will have a home round of 16 tie if we win as Northampton and Munster will take points from each other.

If both Saracens and Munster win with bonus points, whoever has the highest points difference will finish top of the group.

If Northampton win without a bonus point and Saracens win with a bonus point, whoever has the highest points difference will finish top of the group.

If Northampton win with a bonus point, they will finish top of the group.

The four highest-ranked clubs in each pool qualify for the Round of 16, and all clubs will thereafter be ranked in descending order based firstly on their ranking in their pool and subsequently on the number of match points they have accumulated, to create an overall ranking from 1 to 16.

The pool winners will be ranked 1 to 4, the second-placed clubs will be ranked 5 to 8, the third-placed clubs will be ranked 9 to 12, and the fourth-placed clubs will be ranked 13 to 16. The Round of 16 will thereafter be played over one match as follows:

R16 1: Number 1-ranked club v Number 16-ranked club
R16 2: Number 2-ranked club v Number 15-ranked club
R16 3: Number 3-ranked club v Number 14-ranked club
R16 4: Number 4-ranked club v Number 13-ranked club
R16 5: Number 5-ranked club v Number 12-ranked club
R16 6: Number 6-ranked club v Number 11-ranked club
R16 7: Number 7-ranked club v Number 10-ranked club
R16 8: Number 8-ranked club v Number 9-ranked club

The clubs ranked numbers 1 to 8 will have home advantage in the Round of 16. The clubs ranked fifth in each of the pools will qualify for the Round of 16 of the EPCR Challenge Cup.

Book your tickets to be part of a dramatic day NOW!

News

See all news
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 12.46.25

Saracens Men v Castres Olympique | Permutations

Saracens Men will sign off the Investec Champions Cup group stages at home to Castres Olympique on Sunday, with qualification for the knockout rounds on the line. After beating Vodacom Bulls and Stade Francais as well as leaving Munster with a losing bonus point, Sarries currently sit third in the group heading in to the […]

13.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 13 At 08.10.59

Remaining regular season Gallagher Premiership fixtures confirmed

Premiership Rugby have confirmed the fixtures and broadcast information for Rounds 12 to 18 of the Gallagher Premiership season. Gallagher Premiership Rugby returns from the Guinness Six Nations with a bang in Round 12 as the Derby Weekend fixtures are run back in ‘Derby Weekend: The Rematch’ with scores to settle after a dramatic series […]

13.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 11 At 19.20.43

MATCH REPORT | Munster Rugby 17-12 Saracens Men

Saracens Men were beaten in the Investec Champions Cup for the first time this season after a second-half comeback earned Munster Rugby a 17-12 win at Thomond Park. The Men in Black dominated for large periods of the game and showed outstanding endeavour in a hostile atmosphere but were ultimately undone by the Irish side […]

11.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners