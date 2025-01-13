Saracens Men v Castres Olympique | Permutations

Saracens Men will sign off the Investec Champions Cup group stages at home to Castres Olympique on Sunday, with qualification for the knockout rounds on the line.

After beating Vodacom Bulls and Stade Francais as well as leaving Munster with a losing bonus point, Sarries currently sit third in the group heading in to the final round of fixtures.

Saracens will progress to the knockouts unless Stade Francais beat Vodacom Bulls by more than 49 points at Loftus Versfeld. We will have a home round of 16 tie if we win as Northampton and Munster will take points from each other.

If both Saracens and Munster win with bonus points, whoever has the highest points difference will finish top of the group.

If Northampton win without a bonus point and Saracens win with a bonus point, whoever has the highest points difference will finish top of the group.

If Northampton win with a bonus point, they will finish top of the group.

The four highest-ranked clubs in each pool qualify for the Round of 16, and all clubs will thereafter be ranked in descending order based firstly on their ranking in their pool and subsequently on the number of match points they have accumulated, to create an overall ranking from 1 to 16.

The pool winners will be ranked 1 to 4, the second-placed clubs will be ranked 5 to 8, the third-placed clubs will be ranked 9 to 12, and the fourth-placed clubs will be ranked 13 to 16. The Round of 16 will thereafter be played over one match as follows:

R16 1: Number 1-ranked club v Number 16-ranked club

R16 2: Number 2-ranked club v Number 15-ranked club

R16 3: Number 3-ranked club v Number 14-ranked club

R16 4: Number 4-ranked club v Number 13-ranked club

R16 5: Number 5-ranked club v Number 12-ranked club

R16 6: Number 6-ranked club v Number 11-ranked club

R16 7: Number 7-ranked club v Number 10-ranked club

R16 8: Number 8-ranked club v Number 9-ranked club

The clubs ranked numbers 1 to 8 will have home advantage in the Round of 16. The clubs ranked fifth in each of the pools will qualify for the Round of 16 of the EPCR Challenge Cup.

