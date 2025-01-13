Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Remaining regular season Gallagher Premiership fixtures confirmed

13.01.25
Saracens V Bristol Bears Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Premiership Rugby have confirmed the fixtures and broadcast information for Rounds 12 to 18 of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Gallagher Premiership Rugby returns from the Guinness Six Nations with a bang in Round 12 as the Derby Weekend fixtures are run back in ‘Derby Weekend: The Rematch’ with scores to settle after a dramatic series of matches in Round 4.

The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX, which sees Saracens host London rivals Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during ‘Derby Weekend: The Rematch’, will be available to watch on TNT Sports and free-to-air on ITV Sport (Saturday, March 22 – 3.05pm KO).

Sarries then face a trip to Leicester Tigers on Sunday March 30th, before welcoming Gloucester to StoneX the following round.

There is a Friday night trip to Sale in Round 15, and then Newcastle travel to London. The final away match of the season will be at Northampton Saints on Saturday 17th May, and then all Round 18 fixtures – the final round of the regular season – will kick-off simultaneously at 3.05pm on Saturday, May 31.

The play-offs are scheduled for Friday, June 6 (7.45pm KO) and Saturday, June 7 (3.30pm KO) with the winners progressing to the Gallagher Premiership Final 2025, broadcast live on TNT Sports and ITV1 on Saturday, June 14 (3pm KO).

All regular season and knockout stage fixtures continue to be screened across TNT Sports and discovery+ platforms.

