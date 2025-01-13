Remaining regular season Gallagher Premiership fixtures confirmed

Premiership Rugby have confirmed the fixtures and broadcast information for Rounds 12 to 18 of the Gallagher Premiership season.

Gallagher Premiership Rugby returns from the Guinness Six Nations with a bang in Round 12 as the Derby Weekend fixtures are run back in ‘Derby Weekend: The Rematch’ with scores to settle after a dramatic series of matches in Round 4.

The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX, which sees Saracens host London rivals Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during ‘Derby Weekend: The Rematch’, will be available to watch on TNT Sports and free-to-air on ITV Sport (Saturday, March 22 – 3.05pm KO).

Sarries then face a trip to Leicester Tigers on Sunday March 30th, before welcoming Gloucester to StoneX the following round.

There is a Friday night trip to Sale in Round 15, and then Newcastle travel to London. The final away match of the season will be at Northampton Saints on Saturday 17th May, and then all Round 18 fixtures – the final round of the regular season – will kick-off simultaneously at 3.05pm on Saturday, May 31.

The play-offs are scheduled for Friday, June 6 (7.45pm KO) and Saturday, June 7 (3.30pm KO) with the winners progressing to the Gallagher Premiership Final 2025, broadcast live on TNT Sports and ITV1 on Saturday, June 14 (3pm KO).

All regular season and knockout stage fixtures continue to be screened across TNT Sports and discovery+ platforms.