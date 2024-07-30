Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Acronis
Acronis provides award-winning backup software & data protection solutions for consumers, businesses & MSPs. Protect your sensitive information!
Principal Partner
Simba
Explore Simba's award-winning mattresses and sleep accessories. Engineered for perfect sleep with over 230k 5* reviews.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Randstad
As the world's largest recruiter, we assist hundreds of thousands of individuals in discovering fulfilling employment opportunities amidst the constantly evolving landscape of the workforce.
Akina Gondwe commits future to Saracens Women

30.07.24
Akinapreview
Saracens Women can confirm that prop forward Akina Gondwe has signed a new deal with the club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Having arrived last season from Warriors Women, Gondwe quickly established herself as a key member of Alex Austerberry’s squad, with her performances seeing her named as Players’ Player of the Season.

A dynamic and explosive prop, Gondwe crossed for four tries in an impressive debut season in North London, with plenty more to come next season.

“I’m happy to be going into another season at the club. I’ve enjoyed myself since I arrived last October, and I think my game has developed as a result. I’m excited for the upcoming season ahead with some amazing players.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled that Gondwe has committed her future to the club.

“Akina is a very experienced player at premiership level with the potential to go even further. She showed in first season at the club just how great an asset she is for us and I look forward to seeing her grow and learn in the years to come.

cross