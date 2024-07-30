Akina Gondwe commits future to Saracens Women

Saracens Women can confirm that prop forward Akina Gondwe has signed a new deal with the club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Having arrived last season from Warriors Women, Gondwe quickly established herself as a key member of Alex Austerberry’s squad, with her performances seeing her named as Players’ Player of the Season.

A dynamic and explosive prop, Gondwe crossed for four tries in an impressive debut season in North London, with plenty more to come next season.

“I’m happy to be going into another season at the club. I’ve enjoyed myself since I arrived last October, and I think my game has developed as a result. I’m excited for the upcoming season ahead with some amazing players.”

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is thrilled that Gondwe has committed her future to the club.

“Akina is a very experienced player at premiership level with the potential to go even further. She showed in first season at the club just how great an asset she is for us and I look forward to seeing her grow and learn in the years to come.