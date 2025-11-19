Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
2025 Black Friday

Get ready for Saracens’ biggest ever Black Friday! Enjoy massive savings with up to 50% off tickets, retail and hospitality packages. This is your chance to experience the best of Saracens for less. Don’t miss out on these unbeatable offers!
Black friday ga offer 4x5

50% Off Match Tickets

BOTH DECEMBER HOME MATCHES

Book your tickets today for our home fixtures against Clermont and Exeter and enjoy 50% off Silver and Gold seats. Simply enter the code BLACKFRIDAY50 at checkout to claim your discount.

25% Off Hospitality

Unlock the best seats in the house for less. This Black Friday, enjoy huge savings for selected hospitality packages at some of the biggest games of the season.

Up to 25% off*: The Hundred Club & The Park

Up to 25% off*: Executive Boxes

*T&Cs Apply

Hospo bf 4x5 v2
3. black friday retail pro kits 4.5

50% Off The Saracens Shop

With new deals landing every day this Black Friday week, keep your eyes peeled for fresh offers - including 25% off Christmas jumpers, 30% off Pro kit, savings on the Original Club of North London range and plenty more.

