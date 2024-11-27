Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
CLUB STATEMENT.

27.11.24
Saracens Group can today confirm that CEO Mark Thompson has left the club by mutual consent with immediate effect.

Mark made a meaningful impact in several areas of the business. The Board acknowledges and appreciates the hard work and passion he poured into the role and the club.

Hamish Wilson has joined the club as Chief Operating Officer, and brings excellent experience and insight to the role. He will be well supported by those already at the club who will play an important role in providing continuity and business leadership as we navigate this next chapter.

Harlequins V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

PRESS NOTES | Mark McCall Pre-Newcastle

Director of Rugby Mark McCall is expecting a tough challenge as Saracens Men restart their Gallagher Premiership campaign with a trip to Newcastle Falcons. As The Men in Black enter the festive period McCall has his eyes set on Friday’s fixture with the Falcons. “It’ll be a tough encounter; we always have good fixtures up […]

26.11.24
Acwebanener

Women's Pathway Round-Up

The start of the new year at Oaklands College has been a whirlwind of excitement for the Academy, from welcoming a new cohort of players from across the country, to new facilities being built on site – most notably our new sports pavilion, there has never been a better time to be a part of […]

