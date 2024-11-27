CLUB STATEMENT.

Saracens Group can today confirm that CEO Mark Thompson has left the club by mutual consent with immediate effect.

Mark made a meaningful impact in several areas of the business. The Board acknowledges and appreciates the hard work and passion he poured into the role and the club.

Hamish Wilson has joined the club as Chief Operating Officer, and brings excellent experience and insight to the role. He will be well supported by those already at the club who will play an important role in providing continuity and business leadership as we navigate this next chapter.