The Saracens People Don't See | Episode Two!

TSPDS Episode 2 “The whole ethos has got to be bigger than the rugby” focuses on Saracens Men’s start to the Gallagher Premiership season.

We hear from Club Captain Maro Itoje, Head Coach Joe Shaw, and Saracens Academy graduate Tobias Elliott, who all give their unique perspectives on the opening three rounds of action.

We learn about Maro’s approach to leadership and the special relationship he has with Joe Shaw, who himself speaks passionately about how unique and important the club’s culture is.

And not forgetting Tobias, who besides scoring in each of the first three games, talks about his rise through the Saracens Academy and how the environment has helped him grow in confidence.

