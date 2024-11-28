Project Rugby ignites a passion for Rugby at Fearnhill School

The introduction of Project Rugby at Fearnhill School in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, has had a transformative impact on both the school and the local community. Previously, rugby engagement among Fearnhill’s 650 students was minimal, with most students having little or no experience in the sport. Now, the sport is embedded firmly within the PE curriculum and the positive effects of playing regularly are being felt beyond the school’s gates.

Knowing that rugby wasn’t a prominent sport at the school, the Saracens Foundation Team were passionately driven to engage the school and showcase the sport. Skilled coaches introduce the sport to students via Project Rugby sessions in a structured, engaging way, allowing them to learn rugby’s basics and practical skills. This initiative sparked enthusiasm and curiosity amongst students and staff alike. Feedback from students highlighted their enjoyment and desire to continue playing rugby, with many expressing an interest in joining teams to compete against other schools or attend upcoming Project Rugby festivals.

As a result, Fearnhill’s connection to the local rugby community has gone from strength to strength, with clear pathways for students to join local clubs and fostering a potential lifelong interest in rugby. Plans for ongoing development sessions, local festivals, and match opportunities at prominent venues like StoneX Stadium sustain students’ engagement with rugby and reinforce the sport’s positive influence on young people in North Hertfordshire. By embedding rugby into Fearnhill’s culture, Saracens Foundation is building a lasting legacy of confidence, teamwork, and opportunity within the school.

Fernhill School is just one of many inspiring stories that will be highlighted during Community Weekend Round 7 of Gallagher Premiership Rugby (29th Nov - 1st Dec). This special weekend celebrates the award-winning community programmes run by Premiership Rugby in collaboration with its ten clubs and club foundations. During the weekend each club will showcase their commitment to using rugby to change lives. All clubs share close, meaningful connections with the communities they serve, and use rugby to inspire, uplift, and create positive opportunities for local people. Everyone is welcome in the rugby community and together offer support, build confidence, boost mental well-being, and create a true sense of belonging.

Project Rugby, delivered in partnership with Gallagher UK and the RFU, delivers fun, inclusive, non-contact sessions which help break down barriers to playing the sport with the aim of increasing participation, diversity and inclusion in the game. Community staff and professional coaches at each of Premiership Rugby’s club foundations work closely within their communities to deliver regular sessions teaching staff at schools, like Fernhill School, introducing young people to rugby in a familiar school setting.

Charlotte Heywood, Project Rugby Lead at Premiership Rugby said: "Project Rugby was created to introduced rugby to diverse audiences who might not traditionally play the sport, and Fernhill School perfectly showcases its success. Full credit to the Saracens Foundation Project Rugby team for their dedication in upskilling teachers and passing their passion for the game on to the students. Thanks to this initiative, rugby is now recognised as a positive contributor to the school’s culture, and provides positive pathways for young people to embed themselves within their surrounding community. Rugby truly is for everyone; often, all that's needed is the opportunity to experience it."

Simon Waine, Regional Managing Director, London & Southeast for Gallagher UK adds: “It is brilliant to see the positive impact that Project Rugby has had on the students at Fearnhill. It is important that we provide young people with more opportunities to get involved in rugby and this is an example of how Project Rugby is doing just that. By providing teachers with training opportunities and enabling students to get more involved in the sport, we can make rugby more accessible. Gallagher is proud to partner with Premiership Rugby in delivering this great initiative which is helping young people develop new skills.”

Since its launch in 2017, Project Rugby has reached over 100,000 participants across England. By embracing rugby’s core values of teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline, and sportsmanship, the programme has motivated countless young people to join local teams and reap the benefits of being involved in the sport.

About Project Rugby - Project Rugby is Premiership Rugby’s award-winning programme delivered in partnership with Gallagher and the RFU. It introduces young people to rugby in a familiar school setting with the aim of increasing participation and developing a lifelong interest in the sport. Community staff at each of Premiership Rugby’s shareholder club foundations work closely with teaching staff at schools to deliver accessible opportunities for children to pick up a ball and try rugby before signposting to how they can play regularly. Find out more www.premiershiprugby.com/community/project-rugby