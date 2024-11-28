TEAM NEWS | Newcastle Falcons v Saracens Men (GPR - Rd 7)

Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Alex Lozowski says Saracens Men are focused on getting a tough block of festive fixtures off to a good start when they head up North to face Newcastle Falcons on Friday night. 

On his return to the club after a month in England camp, Lozowski can’t wait to be back in the fold for the resumption of the Gallagher Premiership at Kingston Park.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made 11 changes to the side that defeated Harlequins in the Premiership Rugby Cup, with a wealth of experience coming back in as Sarries look to maintain their top-four push.

Rhys Carre remains at loosehead prop and is joined by Theo Dan at hooker and Fraser Balmain, who will make his Premiership debut for the club after returning from injury during the Cup campaign.

Theo McFarland partners Hugh Tizard in the second row, while Juan Martin Gonzalez returns to the team at blindside flanker after an impressive Autumn campaign with Argentina. Toby Knight keeps his place at openside flanker, with Tom Willis rounding off the pack.

Ivan Van Zyl will captain the Men in Black from scrum-half, and he is joined by Fergus Burke, who returns after a short spell on the sidelines.

After time away on international duty, Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski reunite in the midfield. Rotimi Segun and Tobias Elliott remain on the wings, with Elliot Daly slotting in at fullback.

The bench includes Eroni Mawi and Marco Riccioni, both of whom have returned from international duty. Sam Spink is also in line to make his first Premiership appearance in a Saracens shirt, following an impressive run of performances in the Cup as he recovered from injury.

After time away from the club, Lozowski is keen to continue the momentum from the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign.

"Those who have been away this autumn have seen some of the brilliant work that has been done by everyone at the club during the Premiership Cup block. For the few of us back in this week it's very exciting to be re-joining the team and we are looking to get this important run of games off to a good start in Newcastle on Friday night."

Saracens Men team to play Newcastle Falcons:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Fraser Balmain

4 Theo McFarland

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Toby Knight

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Marco Riccioni

19 Harry Wilson

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Sam Spink

23 Tom Parton

