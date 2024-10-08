Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Community News

08.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Community

After a fantastic first match day against Sale, which saw two clubs participating and playing fixtures against each other pre-match, the Exeter game on Sunday was our first festival of the season.

We welcomed the U7s and U8s to the stadium from across the South East as they all played against each other.

We also welcomed Cheshunt RFC and Harlow RFC, with their younger age groups playing in the festival and their U11s and U12s playing fixtures against each other in a Face Off Day. If you would be interested in bringing your club along with a rival to play a round of fixtures at the Stadium, please contact community@saracens.net

Devines School also joined us to form our Guard of Honour for the day alongside some of our Community Clubs.

Our next home game against Leicester Tigers will see the return of The Defender Cup being played at Belomnt School. The longstanding Defender Premiership Rugby Cup festivals (previously Land Rover Premiership Cup) return this season with Saracens hosting the annual grassroots rugby event for youngsters on Saturday, 26th October at Bellmont School.

Land Rover has been supporting rugby at all levels in the UK for nearly two decades; from the grassroots to the elite. Land Rover support for grassroots rugby in the UK is typified through the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup, a nationwide series of rugby festivals for U11 and U12 teams. This festival has been sold out for weeks and we can't wait to welcome 1500 community club members to the stadium for the game after. With a trip to Twickenham on the line for the Premiership Final, (U12s won by Westcliff RFC last season) the competition is sure to be at its best.

As well as opportunities on a Match days we have just released our October Camps where by we return to Billericay RFC, one of our biggest community clubs, as well as a camp at StoneX Stadium and the 2 night residential for both boys and girls within the incredible grounds of Felsted School over in Essex. The week will be rounded off with a Half Back Clinic at StoneX Stadium.

You can find out more here.

