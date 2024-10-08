Community News
After a fantastic first match day against Sale, which saw two clubs participating and playing fixtures against each other pre-match, the Exeter game on Sunday was our first festival of the season.
We welcomed the U7s and U8s to the stadium from across the South East as they all played against each other.
We also welcomed Cheshunt RFC and Harlow RFC, with their younger age groups playing in the festival and their U11s and U12s playing fixtures against each other in a Face Off Day. If you would be interested in bringing your club along with a rival to play a round of fixtures at the Stadium, please contact community@saracens.net
Devines School also joined us to form our Guard of Honour for the day alongside some of our Community Clubs.
Our next home game against Leicester Tigers will see the return of The Defender Cup being played at Belomnt School. The longstanding Defender Premiership Rugby Cup festivals (previously Land Rover Premiership Cup) return this season with Saracens hosting the annual grassroots rugby event for youngsters on Saturday, 26th October at Bellmont School.
Land Rover has been supporting rugby at all levels in the UK for nearly two decades; from the grassroots to the elite. Land Rover support for grassroots rugby in the UK is typified through the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup, a nationwide series of rugby festivals for U11 and U12 teams. This festival has been sold out for weeks and we can't wait to welcome 1500 community club members to the stadium for the game after. With a trip to Twickenham on the line for the Premiership Final, (U12s won by Westcliff RFC last season) the competition is sure to be at its best.
As well as opportunities on a Match days we have just released our October Camps where by we return to Billericay RFC, one of our biggest community clubs, as well as a camp at StoneX Stadium and the 2 night residential for both boys and girls within the incredible grounds of Felsted School over in Essex. The week will be rounded off with a Half Back Clinic at StoneX Stadium.