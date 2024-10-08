Community News

After a fantastic first match day against Sale, which saw two clubs participating and playing fixtures against each other pre-match, the Exeter game on Sunday was our first festival of the season.

We welcomed the U7s and U8s to the stadium from across the South East as they all played against each other.

We also welcomed Cheshunt RFC and Harlow RFC, with their younger age groups playing in the festival and their U11s and U12s playing fixtures against each other in a Face Off Day. If you would be interested in bringing your club along with a rival to play a round of fixtures at the Stadium, please contact community@saracens.net

Devines School also joined us to form our Guard of Honour for the day alongside some of our Community Clubs.