Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX | 20,000 Tickets Already Sold!

10.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 08 At 14.40.09
Screenshot 2024 10 08 At 14.40.16

We have hit another milestone for The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX – over 20,000 tickets are now gone!

With just under five months to go until Saracens host Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the excitement is building around the fifth instalment of this record-breaking local derby.

What to expect at this year’s Showdown? With over 60,000 fans packing out one of Europe’s best sport stadiums at last years game, this year we are going bigger and better than ever before.

The fixture lands in a crucial period for Premiership Rugby with play-off places up for grabs. Both teams will be littered with international stars including: Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Danny Care and Marcus Smith.

The game is housed in one of the best sporting stadiums around, with state-of-the-art technology, an electric atmosphere, an in-house brewery topped off with Europe’s longest bar! There’s truly no bad seat in the stadium.

On top of all that, we are providing a new level of match day entertainment to make the day a sporting experience like no other. With 5 hours of live music, fireworks, and fun for all the family.

Book your tickets before they’re all gone NOW!

 

 

 

News

See all news
Screenshot 2024 10 08 At 14.40.09

The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX | 20,000 Tickets Already Sold!

We have hit another milestone for The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX – over 20,000 tickets are now gone! With just under five months to go until Saracens host Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the excitement is building around the fifth instalment of this record-breaking local derby. What to expect at this year’s […]

10.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
1234

Community News

After a fantastic first match day against Sale, which saw two clubs participating and playing fixtures against each other pre-match, the Exeter game on Sunday was our first festival of the season. We welcomed the U7s and U8s to the stadium from across the South East as they all played against each other. We also […]

08.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross