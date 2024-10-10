The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX | 20,000 Tickets Already Sold!

We have hit another milestone for The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX – over 20,000 tickets are now gone!

With just under five months to go until Saracens host Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the excitement is building around the fifth instalment of this record-breaking local derby.

What to expect at this year’s Showdown? With over 60,000 fans packing out one of Europe’s best sport stadiums at last years game, this year we are going bigger and better than ever before.

The fixture lands in a crucial period for Premiership Rugby with play-off places up for grabs. Both teams will be littered with international stars including: Maro Itoje, Ben Earl, Elliot Daly, Danny Care and Marcus Smith.

The game is housed in one of the best sporting stadiums around, with state-of-the-art technology, an electric atmosphere, an in-house brewery topped off with Europe’s longest bar! There’s truly no bad seat in the stadium.

On top of all that, we are providing a new level of match day entertainment to make the day a sporting experience like no other. With 5 hours of live music, fireworks, and fun for all the family.

Book your tickets before they’re all gone NOW!