“It’s the game I want to win the most each year” says Tizard ahead of London derby

After a perfect start to the Gallagher Premiership campaign, former Harlequin Hugh Tizard insists that this new look Saracens side will “continue to play the Sarries way” in search of another victory over Quins.

The Men in Black travel to The Stoop on Sunday looking to extend their winning streak over near neighbours Harlequins, whilst also maintaining their early lead at the top of the Premiership table.

Hugh Tizard praised the togetherness and cohesion this new Saracens side have been able to create as a key factor to their early success.

“On the pitch it feels great and off the field it feels even better. Across the whole squad we are going in the right direction, our goals are aligned, and we are all helping each other get there. It’s a great thing to be a part of.”

A week on from beating Exeter Chiefs at The StoneX Stadium, Tizard and Saracens are keen to stick to their winning formula.

He said: “We’re not going away from the Saracens way. It’s a massive part of our game. But with the new additions and youth to our squad we have been able to develop the way we play.”

Having joined Saracens from Harlequins two years ago, the 24-year-old second row has fond memories of his time at The Stoop but relishes the chance to win against his former employers.

“I really enjoy going back to Harlequins. It’s a great atmosphere at The Stoop but I particularly love beating Quins there wearing a Saracens shirt.”

“I look forward to the home and away fixtures, the derby alone creates a real drive around the squad. Hopefully we can continue our strong record against them this weekend.”