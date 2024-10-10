Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
“It’s the game I want to win the most each year” says Tizard ahead of London derby

10.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens V Harlequins Gallagher Premiership Rugby
Saracens V Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Rugby

After a perfect start to the Gallagher Premiership campaign, former Harlequin Hugh Tizard insists that this new look Saracens side will “continue to play the Sarries way” in search of another victory over Quins.

The Men in Black travel to The Stoop on Sunday looking to extend their winning streak over near neighbours Harlequins, whilst also maintaining their early lead at the top of the Premiership table.

Hugh Tizard praised the togetherness and cohesion this new Saracens side have been able to create as a key factor to their early success.

“On the pitch it feels great and off the field it feels even better. Across the whole squad we are going in the right direction, our goals are aligned, and we are all helping each other get there. It’s a great thing to be a part of.”

A week on from beating Exeter Chiefs at The StoneX Stadium, Tizard and Saracens are keen to stick to their winning formula.

He said: “We’re not going away from the Saracens way. It’s a massive part of our game. But with the new additions and youth to our squad we have been able to develop the way we play.”

Having joined Saracens from Harlequins two years ago, the 24-year-old second row has fond memories of his time at The Stoop but relishes the chance to win against his former employers.

“I really enjoy going back to Harlequins. It’s a great atmosphere at The Stoop but I particularly love beating Quins there wearing a Saracens shirt.”

“I look forward to the home and away fixtures, the derby alone creates a real drive around the squad. Hopefully we can continue our strong record against them this weekend.”

Screenshot 2024 10 08 At 14.40.09

The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX | 20,000 Tickets Already Sold!

We have hit another milestone for The Showdown 5 in Association with StoneX – over 20,000 tickets are now gone! With just under five months to go until Saracens host Harlequins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the excitement is building around the fifth instalment of this record-breaking local derby. What to expect at this year’s […]

10.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
1234

Community News

After a fantastic first match day against Sale, which saw two clubs participating and playing fixtures against each other pre-match, the Exeter game on Sunday was our first festival of the season. We welcomed the U7s and U8s to the stadium from across the South East as they all played against each other. We also […]

08.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

