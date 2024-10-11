Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Under 17's Academy Trial | Sign Up Now!

11.10.24
In association with
StoneX
Saracens Under 18 V Bath Under 18

Want to become Saracens' next star? Sign up for our Under 17's Academy Trial today!

On 31st October at StoneX Stadium, and 1st November at Dartford Valley we will be hosting a trial day to find some of the next generation.

Mini games, matches and drills will give you the opportunity to show off your skills and prove you are the right person to join Sarries.

Academy Head Coach Jack Pattinson is excited to host another open day.

"Building on the success of last season’s open trials, we are excited to hold another U17 Open Trial for the 24/25 season. Last year, we had over 300 aspiring young men trial with us and the quality on show throughout the day was impressive.

One particular player is now in contention for a Senior Academy contract and has recently trained with the Senior squad. We hope this trial will unearth further opportunities."

CLICK HERE to sign up!

TEAM NEWS | Sale Sharks Women vs Saracens Women (PWR Rd 2)

Back-row Poppy Cleall wants her side to kick on again on Saturday evening against Sale Sharks. After last weekend's opening day victory over Trailfinders Women at StoneX Stadium, Saracens make their first away trip of the league campaign this weekend, to face a Sharks side that have shown impressive qualities in their pre-season outings. The […]

11.10.24
In association with
StoneX
