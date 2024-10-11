Under 17's Academy Trial | Sign Up Now!

Want to become Saracens' next star? Sign up for our Under 17's Academy Trial today!

On 31st October at StoneX Stadium, and 1st November at Dartford Valley we will be hosting a trial day to find some of the next generation.

Mini games, matches and drills will give you the opportunity to show off your skills and prove you are the right person to join Sarries.

Academy Head Coach Jack Pattinson is excited to host another open day.

"Building on the success of last season’s open trials, we are excited to hold another U17 Open Trial for the 24/25 season. Last year, we had over 300 aspiring young men trial with us and the quality on show throughout the day was impressive.

One particular player is now in contention for a Senior Academy contract and has recently trained with the Senior squad. We hope this trial will unearth further opportunities."

CLICK HERE to sign up!