DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Toby Knight

The case of Toby Knight, Saracens, was heard by an independent panel, chaired by Charles Cuthbert, sitting with Mitch Read and Veryan Boscawen.

Knight was shown a red card for a high tackle, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, during a game against Bath Rugby on Saturday 28th December.

The charge was upheld and Knight received a three-match ban which will be reduced to two if he successfully completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP).

Matches missed:

04/01/2025 v Bristol Bears (Gallagher Premiership)

11/01/2025 v Munster (Investec Champions Cup)

19/01/2025 v Castres Olympique (Investec Champions Cup) *subject to completion of CIP.

The full judgement is available here, with the infographic available here.