Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
DISCIPLINARY UPDATE | Toby Knight

03.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 03 At 12.44.25
Saracens V Leicester Tigers Gallagher Premiership Rugby

The case of Toby Knight, Saracens, was heard by an independent panel, chaired by Charles Cuthbert, sitting with Mitch Read and Veryan Boscawen.

Knight was shown a red card for a high tackle, contrary to World Rugby Law 9.13, during a game against Bath Rugby on Saturday 28th December.

The charge was upheld and Knight received a three-match ban which will be reduced to two if he successfully completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme (CIP).

Matches missed:
04/01/2025 v Bristol Bears (Gallagher Premiership)
11/01/2025 v Munster (Investec Champions Cup)
19/01/2025 v Castres Olympique (Investec Champions Cup) *subject to completion of CIP.

The full judgement is available here, with the infographic available here.

