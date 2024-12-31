Our Partners
StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Tom Parton departs for Japan

31.12.24
Ealing Trailfinders V Saracens Premiership Rugby Cup

Saracens can confirm that Tom Parton has left the club to pursue an opportunity in Japan.

Parton, who has played 29 times for the Men in Black will join the Panasonic Wild Knights.

The fullback/winger joined from London Irish in 2023 having become a key part of their backline during his time at the club, making a significant impact at the Brentford based side.

During his time in North London, Parton became a reliable figure across the back three, with appearances in all senior competitions.

He will be inked in to the history books after scoring the fastest ever hat-trick in the Gallagher Premiership with three tries in just 13 minutes against Gloucester last season.

After two years at the StoneX, Parton thanked everyone for their support.

“It’s been an honour and privilege to have represented this club. I’ve made memories and friends for life. Thank you Saracens for giving me this experience and can’t wait to watch the successes of the club for the rest season”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall wished Parton all the best for the future.

“Tom is a quality rugby player and also a great person. His hard work and dedication will stand him in good stead for this exciting opportunity that he will now embark on.

We thank Tom for all his effort in a Saracens shirt and he will always be welcome back to StoneX Stadium.”

Benmorrow

Saracens Name U18 Academy League Squad

Saracens Men can confirm the 48 players named in this years Premiership Rugby U18 Academy League Squad. After a fifth place finish last campaign for the Men in Black, U18s Head Coach Jack Pattinson has listed a wider squad representing 17 schools across the country. The squad includes all eight Saracens that were invited to […]

31.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

