Tom Parton departs for Japan

Saracens can confirm that Tom Parton has left the club to pursue an opportunity in Japan.

Parton, who has played 29 times for the Men in Black will join the Panasonic Wild Knights.

The fullback/winger joined from London Irish in 2023 having become a key part of their backline during his time at the club, making a significant impact at the Brentford based side.

During his time in North London, Parton became a reliable figure across the back three, with appearances in all senior competitions.

He will be inked in to the history books after scoring the fastest ever hat-trick in the Gallagher Premiership with three tries in just 13 minutes against Gloucester last season.

After two years at the StoneX, Parton thanked everyone for their support.

“It’s been an honour and privilege to have represented this club. I’ve made memories and friends for life. Thank you Saracens for giving me this experience and can’t wait to watch the successes of the club for the rest season”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall wished Parton all the best for the future.

“Tom is a quality rugby player and also a great person. His hard work and dedication will stand him in good stead for this exciting opportunity that he will now embark on.

We thank Tom for all his effort in a Saracens shirt and he will always be welcome back to StoneX Stadium.”