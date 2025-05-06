Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

FAMOUS FIXTURES | Saracens 26 - 12 Newcastle Falcons (6 April 2019)

06.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v newcastle falcons gallagher premiership rugby
Saracens v newcastle falcons gallagher premiership rugby

Saracens have had much enjoyment from Newcastle visits in the past decade, with the Men in Black winning every encounter in North London across the 2010s.

In the twighlight months of their double winning season, Sarries took one step closer to the play-offs with this vital win against Newcastle Falcons, the game also saw Owen Farrell's return from international duty, a much needed boost ahead of a tricky run in for Mark McCall's side. Read the match report below:

Saracens found their feet in the second half and Alex Lozowski crossed at the death to claim a hard-fought bonus-point win against Newcastle Falcons in North London.

The defending Gallagher Premiership Rugby champions made a sluggish start in Owen Farrell’s first game back and trailed at half time.

The Falcons, on a three-match winning run in the league coming into the clash, led 6-5 thanks to two Sonatane Takulua penalties.

Sean Maitland had finished off a delightful first-half counter-attack for an otherwise wasteful Sarries side.

But in the second half Mark McCall’s men, who had not lost at home in more than a year in all competitions, found some fluidity.

Full-back for the day Malins started and finished a sweeping counter-attack, getting on the end of Maitland’s kick through to dot down their second try.

Farrell slotted the conversion but Takulua’s third penalty kept the Falcons right in it at 12-9 past the hour mark.

However, Sarries made sure of the win soon after as Tompkins dotted down at the back of a rolling maul.

The Falcons had not beaten Sarries in a decade and remained bottom of the standings but Takulua’s fourth penalty late on did look like earning them a merited losing bonus point.

But Lozowski burst onto Farrell’s clever pass late on to secure a bonus-point win for the hosts and deny the Falcons any consolation for their trip back north.

Saracens have had much enjoyment from Newcastle visits in the past decade, with the Men in Black winning every encounter in North London across the 2010s. In the twighlight months of their double winning season, Sarries took one step closer to the play-offs with this vital win against Newcastle Falcons, the game also saw Owen […]

06.05.25

06.05.25
Oliver Hoskins Banner

Ollie Hoskins to retire from rugby

Ollie Hoskins to retire from rugby

Saracens can confirm that Ollie Hoskins will leave the club at the end of the season. After over a decade in the professional game, the prop will retire from rugby following the conclusion of the campaign. The Australian-capped tight-head joined the Men in Black after surpassing 100 appearances for London Irish. Following Irish's administration, the […]

06.05.25

06.05.25
London city 7

Saracens produce spirited performance at London City 7s

Saracens produce spirited performance at London City 7s

A young Saracens side battled their way to the final of the inaugural London City 7s tournament at the iconic Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) grounds. Marking the club's return to sevens rugby for the first time in over five years, Saracens fielded a youthful 12-man squad that featured four Under 18 players making their senior […]

06.05.25

06.05.25
