Ollie Hoskins to retire from rugby

Saracens can confirm that Ollie Hoskins will leave the club at the end of the season.

After over a decade in the professional game, the prop will retire from rugby following the conclusion of the campaign.

The Australian-capped tight-head joined the Men in Black after surpassing 100 appearances for London Irish. Following Irish's administration, the 32-year-old moved to North London, making 16 appearances across two campaigns in a Saracens shirt.

Having started his career at Western Force at the age of 20, Hoskins then made the move to London Irish in 2016, helping Irish not only reach the Premiership but progress through the European Challenge Cup. Having picked up a cap against England in the Autumn Internationals of 2021, Hoskins soon headed to North London becoming a key member of Mark McCall's playing squad.

Hoskins thanked the club for their support.

"Saracens took me in when the rug was pulled from under me, and for that I’m so thankful. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career."