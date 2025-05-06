Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Ollie Hoskins to retire from rugby

06.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Oliver Hoskins Banner
Saracens V Gloucester Premiership Cup 2023/2024

Saracens can confirm that Ollie Hoskins will leave the club at the end of the season.

After over a decade in the professional game, the prop will retire from rugby following the conclusion of the campaign.

The Australian-capped tight-head joined the Men in Black after surpassing 100 appearances for London Irish. Following Irish's administration, the 32-year-old moved to North London, making 16 appearances across two campaigns in a Saracens shirt.

Having started his career at Western Force at the age of 20, Hoskins then made the move to London Irish in 2016, helping Irish not only reach the Premiership but progress through the European Challenge Cup. Having picked up a cap against England in the Autumn Internationals of 2021, Hoskins soon headed to North London becoming a key member of Mark McCall's playing squad.

Hoskins thanked the club for their support.

"Saracens took me in when the rug was pulled from under me, and for that I’m so thankful. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career."

News

See all news
Oliver Hoskins Banner

Ollie Hoskins to retire from rugby

Saracens can confirm that Ollie Hoskins will leave the club at the end of the season. After over a decade in the professional game, the prop will retire from rugby following the conclusion of the campaign. The Australian-capped tight-head joined the Men in Black after surpassing 100 appearances for London Irish. Following Irish's administration, the […]

06.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
London city 7

Saracens produce spirited performance at London City 7s

A young Saracens side battled their way to the final of the inaugural London City 7s tournament at the iconic Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) grounds. Marking the club’s return to sevens rugby for the first time in over five years, Saracens fielded a youthful 12-man squad that featured four Under 18 players making their senior […]

06.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v exeter chiefs allianz cup semi final

Amelia MacDougall reflects on the Allianz Cup win

Amelia MacDougall looks back fondly on the Allianz Cup triumph of the 2023/24 season, in which she played a key role in steering Saracens to victory at Shaftesbury Park during her debut senior campaign. Saracens Women beat Bristol Bears Women at Shaftesbury Park in the Allianz Cup Final to round off an impressive campaign for […]

06.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross