Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saracens produce spirited performance at London City 7s

06.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
London city 7

A young Saracens side battled their way to the final of the inaugural London City 7s tournament at the iconic Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) grounds.

Marking the club’s return to sevens rugby for the first time in over five years, Saracens fielded a youthful 12-man squad that featured four Under 18 players making their senior debuts in the Men in Black.

Ben Morrow, Finn Keylock, Asa Stewart Harris, and Noah Caluori all made their first appearances at senior level. Caluori particularly impressed, scoring twice in the final to cap off an outstanding tournament.

Senior Academy player Reggie Hammick captained the squad, while Declan Murphy, Barney Merrett, Charlie West, Luke Davidson, and Tayo Adegbemile all played key roles. Mason Cullen also featured as a guest player from partner club Ampthill.

On the field, Sarries saw off established sevens outfits Ramblin' Jesters and Shogun, before overcoming Germany in the semi final. However, their impressive run came to an end in the final against London rivals Harlequins, who mounted a second half comeback to secure the win.

Reflecting on the day, coach James Tirrell said:

"It was a great experience for this young group. They've learnt so much and come out the other side as better players, which was the main objective for us. There's so much promise here, and it's great to be able to showcase it on a different platform at an incredible venue such as the HAC.

I know that we're hoping to attend more events like this, which should set this group up really well as they transition into the next stages of their rugby journey."

Saracens v exeter chiefs allianz cup semi final

Amelia MacDougall reflects on the Allianz Cup win

Amelia MacDougall looks back fondly on the Allianz Cup triumph of the 2023/24 season, in which she played a key role in steering Saracens to victory at Shaftesbury Park during her debut senior campaign. Saracens Women beat Bristol Bears Women at Shaftesbury Park in the Allianz Cup Final to round off an impressive campaign for […]

06.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v harlequins gallagher premiership rugby

Saracens Secure Future of Rising Star Tobias Elliott with Long-Term Deal

Saracens are thrilled to confirm that exciting young winger Tobias Elliott has committed his future to the club, signing a multi-year contract at StoneX Stadium. Elliott, a lifelong Saracens supporter, has enjoyed a breakthrough season, establishing himself as a regular in the first team. The 21-year-old joined the senior academy in 2022 and made his […]

01.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

