Saracens produce spirited performance at London City 7s

A young Saracens side battled their way to the final of the inaugural London City 7s tournament at the iconic Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) grounds.

Marking the club’s return to sevens rugby for the first time in over five years, Saracens fielded a youthful 12-man squad that featured four Under 18 players making their senior debuts in the Men in Black.

Ben Morrow, Finn Keylock, Asa Stewart Harris, and Noah Caluori all made their first appearances at senior level. Caluori particularly impressed, scoring twice in the final to cap off an outstanding tournament.

Senior Academy player Reggie Hammick captained the squad, while Declan Murphy, Barney Merrett, Charlie West, Luke Davidson, and Tayo Adegbemile all played key roles. Mason Cullen also featured as a guest player from partner club Ampthill.

On the field, Sarries saw off established sevens outfits Ramblin' Jesters and Shogun, before overcoming Germany in the semi final. However, their impressive run came to an end in the final against London rivals Harlequins, who mounted a second half comeback to secure the win.

Reflecting on the day, coach James Tirrell said:

"It was a great experience for this young group. They've learnt so much and come out the other side as better players, which was the main objective for us. There's so much promise here, and it's great to be able to showcase it on a different platform at an incredible venue such as the HAC.

I know that we're hoping to attend more events like this, which should set this group up really well as they transition into the next stages of their rugby journey."