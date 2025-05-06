Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners

Amelia MacDougall reflects on the Allianz Cup win

06.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v exeter chiefs allianz cup semi final
Saracens v bristol bears allianz premiership women's rugby

Amelia MacDougall looks back fondly on the Allianz Cup triumph of the 2023/24 season, in which she played a key role in steering Saracens to victory at Shaftesbury Park during her debut senior campaign.

Saracens Women beat Bristol Bears Women at Shaftesbury Park in the Allianz Cup Final to round off an impressive campaign for the club.

The now 20-year-old graduated from the Junior Academy two years ago and was handed the starting fly half shirt for much of the Allianz Cup run, an opportunity she admits came sooner than expected.

“I was 18 years old and just so happy to be training and integrating into senior rugby,” she said. “In all honesty, I probably was not ready for the step up, but I am so glad I was given the opportunity to take the starting shirt. Getting game time in the Cup allowed me to progress into the start of this campaign and set me up for the challenge of competing in the PWR.”

Despite featuring a number of promising youngsters including MacDougall, Tori Sellors and Chloe Flannagan, the Allianz Cup squad also benefited from the experience of seasoned internationals such as Sarah McKenna, Lotte Sharp and Bryony Cleall. MacDougall believes this balance was key to their success.

“Having the experience combined with the youth brought a special sort of energy to the side. Especially when it came to the final, we knew we had players around us who had done it all before, so we could put our faith in them to go and deliver.

On a personal note, having someone like Sarah McKenna just outside me in the midfield was particularly helpful. She certainly guided me through some moments and allowed me to really excel.”

Reflecting on her first senior final 12 months ago, MacDougall recalls trying to take in all the sights and sounds of the occasion.

“I remember we went down to Bristol the day before. We had a shirt presentation in the hotel, and it allowed us to reflect on our campaign so far and really come together as a group for one final time.

When we arrived at Shaftesbury Park, the first thing I noticed was that it was quite windy, which as a kicker is never ideal. But the support we received, despite the match being in Bristol, was really overwhelming and certainly helped settle my nerves heading into the game.”

You never forget your first trophy win, and for MacDougall this Cup victory will clearly live long in the memory.

“A lot of this group at the club have enjoyed silverware, whether it be here at Sarries or elsewhere, so to get that trophy in my first season for the club I have supported for so long is something that is really special to me.”

With valuable match experience already gained early in her career, the fly half is now looking ahead with confidence.

“The Cup competition allowed me to get my feet under the table a little bit. I now feel as though I can be more of a voice and a leader on the pitch, which is obviously really important as a half back. I am excited to see what I can do over the next few years in a Saracens shirt, but with the Cup campaign on the horizon in August all priorities will shift as we look to retain the trophy.”

News

See all news
Saracens v newcastle falcons gallagher premiership rugby

FAMOUS FIXTURES | Saracens 26 - 12 Newcastle Falcons (6 April 2019)

Saracens have had much enjoyment from Newcastle visits in the past decade, with the Men in Black winning every encounter in North London across the 2010s. In the twighlight months of their double winning season, Sarries took one step closer to the play-offs with this vital win against Newcastle Falcons, the game also saw Owen […]

06.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Oliver Hoskins Banner

Ollie Hoskins to retire from rugby

Saracens can confirm that Ollie Hoskins will leave the club at the end of the season. After over a decade in the professional game, the prop will retire from rugby following the conclusion of the campaign. The Australian-capped tight-head joined the Men in Black after surpassing 100 appearances for London Irish. Following Irish's administration, the […]

06.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
London city 7

Saracens produce spirited performance at London City 7s

A young Saracens side battled their way to the final of the inaugural London City 7s tournament at the iconic Honourable Artillery Company (HAC) grounds. Marking the club’s return to sevens rugby for the first time in over five years, Saracens fielded a youthful 12-man squad that featured four Under 18 players making their senior […]

06.05.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross